Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA Platense takes on Defensa y Justicia at Estadio Norberto Tomaghello on Sunday, April 24. The two Argentine Primera División teams will play at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Platense

  • Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Norberto Tomaghello
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Defensa y Justicia and CA Platense Stats

  • Defensa y Justicia has scored 22 goals in 11 matches (third in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Platense has given up 19 in 11 (23rd in league).
  • CA Platense is scoring 0.8 goals per game (24th in the Argentine Primera División), and Defensa y Justicia is conceding 1.5 per match (17th in league).
  • Defensa y Justicia is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +5.
  • CA Platense's goal differential is -10, which ranks 26th in the league.

Defensa y Justicia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

W 5-1

Away

4/17/2022

Atletico Tucuman

D 1-1

Home

4/21/2022

CA Sarmiento

L 2-1

Away

4/24/2022

CA Platense

-

Home

4/30/2022

Union de Santa Fe

-

Away

5/8/2022

CA Patronato Parana

-

Home

CA Platense Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

L 1-0

Home

4/16/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

D 2-2

Away

4/19/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

L 3-0

Home

4/24/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Away

4/30/2022

Argentinos Juniors

-

Home

5/8/2022

CA River Plate

-

Away

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Defensa y Justicia vs. Platense

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
