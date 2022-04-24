Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA Platense takes on Defensa y Justicia at Estadio Norberto Tomaghello on Sunday, April 24. The two Argentine Primera División teams will play at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Platense

Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Norberto Tomaghello

Defensa y Justicia and CA Platense Stats

Defensa y Justicia has scored 22 goals in 11 matches (third in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Platense has given up 19 in 11 (23rd in league).

CA Platense is scoring 0.8 goals per game (24th in the Argentine Primera División), and Defensa y Justicia is conceding 1.5 per match (17th in league).

Defensa y Justicia is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +5.

CA Platense's goal differential is -10, which ranks 26th in the league.

Defensa y Justicia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 CA Talleres de Cordoba W 5-1 Away 4/17/2022 Atletico Tucuman D 1-1 Home 4/21/2022 CA Sarmiento L 2-1 Away 4/24/2022 CA Platense - Home 4/30/2022 Union de Santa Fe - Away 5/8/2022 CA Patronato Parana - Home

CA Platense Schedule