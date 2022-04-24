Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CA Platense takes on Defensa y Justicia at Estadio Norberto Tomaghello on Sunday, April 24. The two Argentine Primera División teams will play at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Platense
- Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Norberto Tomaghello
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Defensa y Justicia and CA Platense Stats
- Defensa y Justicia has scored 22 goals in 11 matches (third in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Platense has given up 19 in 11 (23rd in league).
- CA Platense is scoring 0.8 goals per game (24th in the Argentine Primera División), and Defensa y Justicia is conceding 1.5 per match (17th in league).
- Defensa y Justicia is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +5.
- CA Platense's goal differential is -10, which ranks 26th in the league.
Defensa y Justicia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
W 5-1
Away
4/17/2022
Atletico Tucuman
D 1-1
Home
4/21/2022
CA Sarmiento
L 2-1
Away
4/24/2022
CA Platense
-
Home
4/30/2022
Union de Santa Fe
-
Away
5/8/2022
CA Patronato Parana
-
Home
CA Platense Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
L 1-0
Home
4/16/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
D 2-2
Away
4/19/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
L 3-0
Home
4/24/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Away
4/30/2022
Argentinos Juniors
-
Home
5/8/2022
CA River Plate
-
Away
How To Watch
April
24
2022
Defensa y Justicia vs. Platense
TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)