Denmark vs. Croatia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denmark vs. Croatia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Image placeholder title

Croatia takes on Denmark at Parken Stadium on Friday, June 10. The two teams will face off at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play.

How to Watch Denmark vs. Croatia

  • Match Day: Friday, June 10, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Parken Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Denmark and Croatia Stats

  • Denmark has scored four goals in two matches in this tournament (ninth in UEFA Nations League), and Croatia has conceded four goals in two matches (40th in tournament). In World Cup qualifying, Denmark scored 30 goals (3.0 per game) and Croatia allowed four goals (0.4 per game).
  • Offensively, Croatia is 36th in the UEFA Nations League (one goal, 0.5 per match). Defensively, Denmark is 17th (two goals conceded, 1.0 per match). In World Cup qualifying, Croatia scored 21 goals (2.1 per game) and Denmark allowed three goals (0.3 per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, Denmark is 11th in the UEFA Nations League at +2 (and was +27 during World Cup qualifying).
  • With 1 goal scored and 4 allowed, Croatia is 42nd in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was +17 in World Cup qualifying.

Denmark Players to Watch

  • Andreas Cornelius has two goals (zero assists) for Denmark in this tournament, and had one goal and one assist in World Cup qualifying.
  • Denmark's Andreas Olsen had five goals and three assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • During World Cup qualifying, Mikkel Damsgaard had two goals and five assists.
  • Joakim Maehle has one assist for Denmark in the current tournament, and had five goals during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • Maehle is coming off a season with one goal and one assist in 32 games for Atalanta in Serie A.
  • Thomas Delaney had one goal and three assists in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.
  • With his club (Sevilla FC, in LaLiga), Delaney is coming off a season with two goals and one assist in 26 matches.

Croatia Players to Watch

  • Andrej Kramaric has one goal (zero assists) for Croatia in this tournament. In the World Cup qualifying cycle, he had two goals and three assists
  • TSG Hoffenheim's Kramaric participated in 32 Bundesliga games, and he posted six goals with nine assists.
  • In the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle, Ivan Perisic had three goals and two assists.
  • Inter Milan's Perisic helped the team's offense by racking up eight goals and adding seven assists in 37 Serie A matches.
  • During the World Cup qualifiers, Mario Pasalic had three goals and one assist for Croatia.
  • Over the course of 37 Serie A games, Pasalic supported Atalanta's scoring attack with 13 goals (10th) and six assists (19th).
  • During the most recent World Cup qualifiers, Marko Livaja compiled two goals and one assist.

Denmark Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

France

June 3

W 2-1

Away

Austria

June 6

W 2-1

Away

Croatia

June 10

-

Home

Austria

June 13

-

Home

Croatia

September 22

-

Away

France

September 25

-

Home

Croatia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Austria

June 3

L 3-0

Home

France

June 6

D 1-1

Home

Denmark

June 10

-

Away

France

June 13

-

Away

Denmark

September 22

-

Home

Austria

September 25

-

Away

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Denmark vs. Croatia

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18505372
PGA Tour

How to Watch RBC Canadian Open, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18479510
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Oklahoma vs Virginia Tech

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Austria vs. France: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Belarus vs. Kazakhstan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Andorra vs. Liechtenstein: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Albania vs. Israel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Denmark vs. Croatia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
college soccer
UEFA Nations League

Belarus vs Kazakhstan stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown16 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
UEFA Nations League

Denmark vs. Croatia stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown26 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy