Denmark vs. Croatia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

Croatia takes on Denmark at Parken Stadium on Friday, June 10. The two teams will face off at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play.

Match Day: Friday, June 10, 2022

Friday, June 10, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Parken Stadium

Denmark and Croatia Stats

Denmark has scored four goals in two matches in this tournament (ninth in UEFA Nations League), and Croatia has conceded four goals in two matches (40th in tournament). In World Cup qualifying, Denmark scored 30 goals (3.0 per game) and Croatia allowed four goals (0.4 per game).

Offensively, Croatia is 36th in the UEFA Nations League (one goal, 0.5 per match). Defensively, Denmark is 17th (two goals conceded, 1.0 per match). In World Cup qualifying, Croatia scored 21 goals (2.1 per game) and Denmark allowed three goals (0.3 per game).

In terms of goal differential, Denmark is 11th in the UEFA Nations League at +2 (and was +27 during World Cup qualifying).

With 1 goal scored and 4 allowed, Croatia is 42nd in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was +17 in World Cup qualifying.

Denmark Players to Watch

Andreas Cornelius has two goals (zero assists) for Denmark in this tournament, and had one goal and one assist in World Cup qualifying.

Denmark's Andreas Olsen had five goals and three assists in World Cup qualifying.

During World Cup qualifying, Mikkel Damsgaard had two goals and five assists.

Joakim Maehle has one assist for Denmark in the current tournament, and had five goals during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Maehle is coming off a season with one goal and one assist in 32 games for Atalanta in Serie A.

Thomas Delaney had one goal and three assists in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

With his club (Sevilla FC, in LaLiga), Delaney is coming off a season with two goals and one assist in 26 matches.

Croatia Players to Watch

Andrej Kramaric has one goal (zero assists) for Croatia in this tournament. In the World Cup qualifying cycle, he had two goals and three assists

TSG Hoffenheim's Kramaric participated in 32 Bundesliga games, and he posted six goals with nine assists.

In the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle, Ivan Perisic had three goals and two assists.

Inter Milan's Perisic helped the team's offense by racking up eight goals and adding seven assists in 37 Serie A matches.

During the World Cup qualifiers, Mario Pasalic had three goals and one assist for Croatia.

Over the course of 37 Serie A games, Pasalic supported Atalanta's scoring attack with 13 goals (10th) and six assists (19th).

During the most recent World Cup qualifiers, Marko Livaja compiled two goals and one assist.

Opponent Date Score Home/Away France June 3 W 2-1 Away Austria June 6 W 2-1 Away Croatia June 10 - Home Austria June 13 - Home Croatia September 22 - Away France September 25 - Home

