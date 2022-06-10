Denmark vs. Croatia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

How to Watch Denmark vs. Croatia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Croatia takes on Denmark at Parken Stadium on Friday, June 10. The two teams will face off at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play.
How to Watch Denmark vs. Croatia
- Match Day: Friday, June 10, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Parken Stadium
Denmark and Croatia Stats
- Denmark has scored four goals in two matches in this tournament (ninth in UEFA Nations League), and Croatia has conceded four goals in two matches (40th in tournament). In World Cup qualifying, Denmark scored 30 goals (3.0 per game) and Croatia allowed four goals (0.4 per game).
- Offensively, Croatia is 36th in the UEFA Nations League (one goal, 0.5 per match). Defensively, Denmark is 17th (two goals conceded, 1.0 per match). In World Cup qualifying, Croatia scored 21 goals (2.1 per game) and Denmark allowed three goals (0.3 per game).
- In terms of goal differential, Denmark is 11th in the UEFA Nations League at +2 (and was +27 during World Cup qualifying).
- With 1 goal scored and 4 allowed, Croatia is 42nd in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was +17 in World Cup qualifying.
Denmark Players to Watch
- Andreas Cornelius has two goals (zero assists) for Denmark in this tournament, and had one goal and one assist in World Cup qualifying.
- Denmark's Andreas Olsen had five goals and three assists in World Cup qualifying.
- During World Cup qualifying, Mikkel Damsgaard had two goals and five assists.
- Joakim Maehle has one assist for Denmark in the current tournament, and had five goals during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
- Maehle is coming off a season with one goal and one assist in 32 games for Atalanta in Serie A.
- Thomas Delaney had one goal and three assists in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.
- With his club (Sevilla FC, in LaLiga), Delaney is coming off a season with two goals and one assist in 26 matches.
Croatia Players to Watch
- Andrej Kramaric has one goal (zero assists) for Croatia in this tournament. In the World Cup qualifying cycle, he had two goals and three assists
- TSG Hoffenheim's Kramaric participated in 32 Bundesliga games, and he posted six goals with nine assists.
- In the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle, Ivan Perisic had three goals and two assists.
- Inter Milan's Perisic helped the team's offense by racking up eight goals and adding seven assists in 37 Serie A matches.
- During the World Cup qualifiers, Mario Pasalic had three goals and one assist for Croatia.
- Over the course of 37 Serie A games, Pasalic supported Atalanta's scoring attack with 13 goals (10th) and six assists (19th).
- During the most recent World Cup qualifiers, Marko Livaja compiled two goals and one assist.
Denmark Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
France
June 3
W 2-1
Away
Austria
June 6
W 2-1
Away
Croatia
June 10
-
Home
Austria
June 13
-
Home
Croatia
September 22
-
Away
France
September 25
-
Home
Croatia Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Austria
June 3
L 3-0
Home
France
June 6
D 1-1
Home
Denmark
June 10
-
Away
France
June 13
-
Away
Denmark
September 22
-
Home
Austria
September 25
-
Away
