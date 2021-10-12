    • October 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denmark vs. Austria in World Cup Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Undefeated Denmark looks to keep rolling against Austria in this World Cup qualifying matchup.
    Author:

    There are 10 qualifying groups in the UEFA section of World Cup qualifying, with either five or six teams in each group. Just one team in the competition has won all of its games so far: Denmark. Can it keep rolling Tuesday against Austria?

    How to Watch Denmark vs. Austria in World Cup Qualifying:

    Match Date: Oct. 12, 2021

    Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Denmark vs. Austria match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Denmark has played seven games so far, scoring 26 goals and not allowing a single goal yet in the qualifying tournament.

    Most recently, Denmark beat Moldova on Saturday by a 4–0 margin.

    Austria sits fourth in the group standings, with three wins, three losses and one draw. The team is coming off a 2–0 win over the Faroe Islands on Saturday that saw Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer each score a goal.

    These teams last met in March. In that match, Denmark came away with a 4–0 victory. Andreas Skov Olsen scored a pair of goals in the victory.

    Denmark has had a couple of close calls so far, including a 1–0 against the Faroe Islands.

    Can Austria pull off the upset, or will Denmark roll to an 8-0-0 start with just two qualifying contests left?

    Soccer

