Skip to main content

How to Watch Dominican Republic vs. Jamaica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dominican Republic has a lot of work to do today to get out of the bottom spot in Group F of U-17 World Cup qualifying.

The hosts of U-17 FIFA World Cup qualifying, Dominican Republic, will play Jamaica in today's Group F match. Jamaica is currently sitting at No. 2 in group standings behind Canada and Dominican Republic is at the bottom of the group standings.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Jamaica Today:

Match Date: April. 26, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Jamaica on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The tournament hosts got off to a rough start in group play, losing its first game to Canada. The Canadians did not take it easy on the Dominicans scoring 10 goals in the first game and Dominican Republic could hold off Canada until the 25th minute when a goal was scored. After that, Canada pressed down on the gas pedal and put in nine goals on its own to secure the win.

While Dominican Republic did not have an ideal start in group play, Jamaica did well in its first outing beating Bermuda 7-0. Jamaica scored three goals in the first 16 minutes of the game to put and keep Dominican Republic on its heels. During the second half, Jamaica put another four goals in to secure the win and pick up its three points.

If Dominican Republic wants any chance at moving to the next stage of play, it needs to pick up a win today and surpass Bermuda in the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Dominican Republic vs. Jamaica

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Jersey Devils players celebrate after defeating the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Senators

By Phil Watson44 seconds ago
Mar 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Florida Panthers center Jonathan Huberdeau (11) skates with the puck during a shootout against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Bruins

By Phil Watson44 seconds ago
Apr 22, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Penguins

By Phil Watson44 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates across the blue line against the New York Rangers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Islanders vs. Capitals

By Phil Watson44 seconds ago
Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates a 4-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Rangers

By Phil Watson44 seconds ago
Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) controls the puck against New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 seconds ago
Apr 19, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) makes a save on a shot from New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 seconds ago
Apr 23, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) skates with the puck in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 seconds ago
Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates on the ice during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy