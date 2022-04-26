Dominican Republic has a lot of work to do today to get out of the bottom spot in Group F of U-17 World Cup qualifying.

The hosts of U-17 FIFA World Cup qualifying, Dominican Republic, will play Jamaica in today's Group F match. Jamaica is currently sitting at No. 2 in group standings behind Canada and Dominican Republic is at the bottom of the group standings.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Jamaica Today:

Match Date: April. 26, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

The tournament hosts got off to a rough start in group play, losing its first game to Canada. The Canadians did not take it easy on the Dominicans scoring 10 goals in the first game and Dominican Republic could hold off Canada until the 25th minute when a goal was scored. After that, Canada pressed down on the gas pedal and put in nine goals on its own to secure the win.

While Dominican Republic did not have an ideal start in group play, Jamaica did well in its first outing beating Bermuda 7-0. Jamaica scored three goals in the first 16 minutes of the game to put and keep Dominican Republic on its heels. During the second half, Jamaica put another four goals in to secure the win and pick up its three points.

If Dominican Republic wants any chance at moving to the next stage of play, it needs to pick up a win today and surpass Bermuda in the standings.

