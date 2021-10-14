How to Watch Ecuador at Colombia in FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ecuador and Uruguay are currently tied at third with 16 points. They are both six points back of second-place Argentina and 12 points back of first-place Brazil.
How to Watch Ecuador at Colombia in FIFA World Cup Qualifying:
Match Date: Oct. 14, 2021
Match Time: 4:50 p.m. ET
TV: Eliminatorias CONMEBOL 2
Catching the two top teams is going to be tough, but they can secure their footing in third place with a win on Thursday.
Ecuador took a tough 2-1 loss to Venezuela on Sunday. The team gave up an injury-time goal to end the first half and then another goal in the middle of the second half after it had a 1-0 lead early. It was a bad loss, as the Venezuelans currently sit in last place in the group.
Colombia will try to make it two losses in a row for Ecuador and jump ahead in the standings with a win.
Colombia is coming off a draw against first-place Brazil on Sunday. While a win would've helped the team's standing, playing to a draw with the Brazilians is still a good outcome.
Colombia will also try to avenge its 6-1 loss to Ecuador. It was Colombia's worst loss of the group stage and one the team hopes it can flip the outcome on this time around.