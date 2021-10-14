    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ecuador at Colombia in FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ecuador visits Colombia on Thursday looking to stay in third place in the group in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying competition.
    Author:

    Ecuador and Uruguay are currently tied at third with 16 points. They are both six points back of second-place Argentina and 12 points back of first-place Brazil.

    How to Watch Ecuador at Colombia in FIFA World Cup Qualifying:

    Match Date: Oct. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 4:50 p.m. ET

    TV: Eliminatorias CONMEBOL 2

    Live stream the Ecuador at Colombia match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Catching the two top teams is going to be tough, but they can secure their footing in third place with a win on Thursday.

    Ecuador took a tough 2-1 loss to Venezuela on Sunday. The team gave up an injury-time goal to end the first half and then another goal in the middle of the second half after it had a 1-0 lead early. It was a bad loss, as the Venezuelans currently sit in last place in the group.

    Colombia will try to make it two losses in a row for Ecuador and jump ahead in the standings with a win. 

    Colombia is coming off a draw against first-place Brazil on Sunday. While a win would've helped the team's standing, playing to a draw with the Brazilians is still a good outcome.

    Colombia will also try to avenge its 6-1 loss to Ecuador. It was Colombia's worst loss of the group stage and one the team hopes it can flip the outcome on this time around.

    How To Watch

    October
    14
    2021

    Ecuador at Colombia in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    TV CHANNEL: Eliminatorias CONMEBOL 2
    Time
    4:50
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16453220
    Soccer

    How to Watch Ecuador at Colombia in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    4 minutes ago
    mike-yastrzemski
    SI Guide

    Historic Dodgers-Giants Game 5 Will Send Home One of Baseball’s Best

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_10859763
    Soccer

    How to Watch Paraguay at Bolivia in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    54 minutes ago
    Angelique Kerber Tennis
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open ATP Quarterfinal 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4, WTA Doubles Semifinals

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16834450
    Golf

    How to Watch Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, First Round

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16521059
    Soccer

    How to Watch Mexico at El Salvador in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16932547
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Jazz

    19 hours ago
    Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner
    WNBA

    How to Watch WNBA Finals Game 2: Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

    19 hours ago
    Florida Gators Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    19 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy