Ecuador visits Colombia on Thursday looking to stay in third place in the group in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying competition.

Ecuador and Uruguay are currently tied at third with 16 points. They are both six points back of second-place Argentina and 12 points back of first-place Brazil.

How to Watch Ecuador at Colombia in FIFA World Cup Qualifying:

Match Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Match Time: 4:50 p.m. ET

TV: Eliminatorias CONMEBOL 2

Catching the two top teams is going to be tough, but they can secure their footing in third place with a win on Thursday.

Ecuador took a tough 2-1 loss to Venezuela on Sunday. The team gave up an injury-time goal to end the first half and then another goal in the middle of the second half after it had a 1-0 lead early. It was a bad loss, as the Venezuelans currently sit in last place in the group.

Colombia will try to make it two losses in a row for Ecuador and jump ahead in the standings with a win.

Colombia is coming off a draw against first-place Brazil on Sunday. While a win would've helped the team's standing, playing to a draw with the Brazilians is still a good outcome.

Colombia will also try to avenge its 6-1 loss to Ecuador. It was Colombia's worst loss of the group stage and one the team hopes it can flip the outcome on this time around.