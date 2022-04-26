Haiti will try to close the gap with El Salvador and move into the top spot in Group H with a win today.

Group H play continues today with El Salvador and Haiti. El Salvador sits at the top of Group H standings and Haiti is right behind.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: El Salvador vs. Haiti Today:

Match Date: April. 26, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: El Salvador vs. Haiti on fuboTV

On Sunday, Haiti kicked off its journey to World Cup qualifying with a game against Cuba. The team was able to pick up a 2-0 win and secure three points on the first day of play. Chritlove Caramus scored 34 minutes into the game to give Haiti the lead and Walandjina Cyriaque scored again for Haiti nine minutes later to extend the lead.

El Salvador had a great start to group play, beating Guatemala 6-0. Four different players scored for El Salvador, with Cynthia Ramirez and Carolina Ayala each scoring once and Breanna Medina and Karoline Velásquez each scoring twice in the game.

Although both teams will likely be moving on to the next stage of play, Haiti will be trying to close the goal differential today and overtake that top spot.

