Panama faces-off against El Salvador looking for a second win in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying.

Panama came out of the first window of matches with five points and in a three-way tie with the United States and Canada. It played to draws with Costa Rica and Mexico and also beat Jamaica 3-0.

How to Watch: El Salvador vs. Panama

Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

The tie against El Tri was big for Panama, but it lost an opportunity to have a really good set of three games with a tie with Costa Rica.

Thursday Panama takes on El Salvador, who was lucky to collect two points in the first set of matches. The team didn't score a single goal in its first three matches, but still came away with two draws against the United States and Honduras.

In El Salvador's third match, it lost to Canada 3-0. The two points have the team in a tie with Honduras just above last-place Jamaica.

El Salvador will travel to Costa Rica before hosting Mexico to finish the second group of matches. It is a tough set of matches and could make or break their chances at qualifying for the World Cup.

Panama will host the USA on Sunday before traveling to Canada Tuesday. This set of matches will give some separation for the second-place countries and Panama has a great shot at putting themselves in a great position but need to take care of El Salvador first.

