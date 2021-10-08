    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch El Salvador vs. Panama in FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Panama faces-off against El Salvador looking for a second win in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying.
    Author:

    Panama came out of the first window of matches with five points and in a three-way tie with the United States and Canada. It played to draws with Costa Rica and Mexico and also beat Jamaica 3-0.

    How to Watch: El Salvador vs. Panama

    Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Universo

    Live stream El Salvador vs. Panama on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The tie against El Tri was big for Panama, but it lost an opportunity to have a really good set of three games with a tie with Costa Rica. 

    Thursday Panama takes on El Salvador, who was lucky to collect two points in the first set of matches. The team didn't score a single goal in its first three matches, but still came away with two draws against the United States and Honduras.

    In El Salvador's third match, it lost to Canada 3-0. The two points have the team in a tie with Honduras just above last-place Jamaica.

    El Salvador will travel to Costa Rica before hosting Mexico to finish the second group of matches. It is a tough set of matches and could make or break their chances at qualifying for the World Cup.

    Panama will host the USA on Sunday before traveling to Canada Tuesday. This set of matches will give some separation for the second-place countries and Panama has a great shot at putting themselves in a great position but need to take care of El Salvador first.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2021

    El Salvador vs. Panama FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Houston Rockets Jalen Green
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Rockets

    just now
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon

    just now
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Cal vs. Washington

    just now
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Coyotes at Golden Knights

    just now
    Soccer Fans
    Soccer

    How to Watch El Salvador vs. Panama

    just now
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. San Diego

    just now
    HS Football Fans
    Soccer

    How to Watch Mexico vs. Canada

    30 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Washington vs. Stanford

    1 hour ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes fans cheer after the team recovered a fumble by Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 38-7. Osu19wis Ac 50
    Soccer

    How to Watch Peru vs. Chile

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy