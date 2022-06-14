England vs. Hungary: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch England vs. Hungary: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tuesday's schedule in the UEFA Nations League will see Hungary meet up with England. The game at Molineux Stadium begins at 2:45 PM ET.

How to Watch England vs. Hungary

  • Match Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Molineux Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

England and Hungary Stats

  • In the UEFA Nations League, England has put up one goal in three matches (47th in tournament), and Hungary has conceded three in three games (16th). In World Cup qualifying, England scored 39 goals (3.9 per game) and Hungary conceded 13 goals (1.3 per game).
  • With three goals in three matches, Hungary is 27th in the UEFA Nations League. Meanwhile, England has conceded two goals in three games, fifth in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, Hungary scored 19 goals (1.9 per game) and England gave up three goals (0.3 per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, England is 31st in the UEFA Nations League at -1 (and was +36 in its World Cup qualification cycle).
  • Hungary and opposing teams have each scored 3 goals, and its even goal differential is 23rd in the UEFA Nations League. It was +6 in World Cup qualifying.

England Players to Watch

  • Harry Kane has one goal (no assists) for England in this competition, and had 12 goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • In the Premier League last season, Kane had 17 goals and 10 assists (in 37 games) for Tottenham Hotspur.
  • Raheem Sterling had two goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • With Manchester City in the Premier League last season, Sterling had 13 goals and five assists (in 37 games).
  • England's Bukayo Saka had three goals and one assist during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • In 38 matches for Arsenal FC (Premier League) last season, Saka had 11 goals and seven assists.
  • During the qualification campaign for the World Cup, Harry Maguire had four goals.
  • In the Premier League this past season, Maguire scored one goal (in 33 games) for Manchester United.

Hungary Players to Watch

  • Zsolt Nagy has delivered one goal and zero assists for Hungary in this competition.
  • In World Cup qualifiers, Hungary's Adam Szalai collected three goals and one assist.
  • Daniel Gazdag netted three goals in World Cup qualifiers.
  • Philadelphia Union's Gazdag has contributed to the team's offense by putting up seven goals (seventh) and delivering one assist in 14 MLS matches.
  • Hungary's Nemanja Nikolic totaled one goal with two assists during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • In the last World Cup qualifying campaign, Roland Sallai scored three goals.
  • In 31 Bundesliga games, Sallai gave SC Freiburg's offense a lift with four goals and four assists.

England Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Hungary

June 4

L 1-0

Away

Germany

June 7

D 1-1

Away

Italy

June 11

D 0-0

Home

Hungary

June 14

-

Home

Italy

September 23

-

Away

Germany

September 26

-

Home

Hungary Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

England

June 4

W 1-0

Home

Italy

June 7

L 2-1

Away

Germany

June 11

D 1-1

Home

England

June 14

-

Away

Germany

September 23

-

Away

Italy

September 26

-

Home

How To Watch

June
14
2022

England vs. Hungary

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
