England vs. Italy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

How to Watch England vs. Italy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Image placeholder title

Italy takes on England at Molineux Stadium on Saturday at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play, with the action broadcast on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch England vs. Italy

  • Match Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Molineux Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

England and Italy Stats

  • With one goal in two matches, England is 40th in the UEFA Nations League. On the other side, Italy has conceded two goals in two matches, 13th in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, England scored 39 goals (3.9 per game) and Italy allowed three goals (0.3 per game).
  • With three goals in two matches, Italy is 19th in the UEFA Nations League. On the flip side, England has allowed two goals in two games, 13th in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, Italy scored 13 goals (1.4 per game) and England conceded three goals (0.3 per game).
  • With 1 goal scored and 2 allowed, England is 31st in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential (and it was +36 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).
  • In terms of goal differential, Italy is 17th in the UEFA Nations League at +1 (and was +10 in World Cup qualifying).

England Players to Watch

  • England's Harry Kane has one goal (zero assists) in this tournament, and had 12 goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • Kane had 17 goals and 10 assists in 37 games for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last season.
  • In World Cup qualifying, Raheem Sterling had two goals and two assists.
  • Sterling is coming off a season with 13 goals and five assists in 37 games for Manchester City in the Premier League.
  • Bukayo Saka had three goals and one assist for England during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • In the Premier League this past season, Saka had 11 goals and seven assists (in 38 games) for Arsenal FC.
  • During the qualification cycle for the World Cup, Harry Maguire had four goals.
  • In the Premier League this past season, Maguire scored one goal (in 33 games) for Manchester United.

Italy Players to Watch

  • Italy's Lorenzo Pellegrini has two goals in this competition. He has not recorded an assist.
  • With nine goals and seven assists, Pellegrini helped spearhead the offense for AS Roma in 29 Serie A games.
  • Ciro Immobile recorded two goals and one assist for Italy in World Cup qualifiers.
  • With 27 goals and three assists in 31 matches for Lazio (Serie A), Immobile was a key part of the team's offense.
  • In World Cup qualifiers, Lorenzo Insigne recorded three assists.
  • SSC Napoli's Insigne helped the team's offense by putting up 11 goals (16th) and tallying nine assists in 33 Serie A matches.
  • Italy's Moise Kean registered two goals during the World Cup qualifiers.
  • Kean recorded five goals and two assists in 32 games for Juventus (Serie A).
  • In the last World Cup qualifying cycle, Giovanni Di Lorenzo collected two goals.
  • SSC Napoli's offensive attack was aided by Di Lorenzo, who delivered one goal with five assists in 34 Serie A games.

England Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Hungary

June 4

L 1-0

Away

Germany

June 7

D 1-1

Away

Italy

June 11

-

Home

Hungary

June 14

-

Home

Italy

September 23

-

Away

Germany

September 26

-

Home

Italy Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Germany

June 4

D 1-1

Home

Hungary

June 7

W 2-1

Home

England

June 11

-

Away

Germany

June 14

-

Away

England

September 23

-

Home

Hungary

September 26

-

Away

How To Watch

June
11
2022

England vs. Italy

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
