World Cup qualifiers resume during the international break, as the Three Lions head to Andorra when England picks up its quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

After several weeks of play in the Premier League, various players in the English national team have stood out for their talent and efforts.

How to Watch England vs Andorra:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Phil Foden, the former Premier League Young Player of the Season, has certainly found his stride in his senior career at Manchester City. Last week's draw against Liverpool allowed him to show off his midfield wherewithal and ability to draw players out of position in order to create attacking opportunities.

More importantly, he showed finishing ability too, squeezing in a 69th-minute equalizer in the narrowest of margins.

Jordan Henderson, Kyle Walker and Bukayo Saka have also been assets to their clubs, with the latter scoring in a recent North London Derby against Tottenham.

It hasn't all come up roses for England, though. Harry Kane is used to leading his side forward as captain, but the usually prolific striker has yet to score a goal for Tottenham this season.

The match at Andorra's national stadium will go ahead this weekend, despite a fire engulfing the television gantry. England fans and spectators will hope that playing in the colors of his national team will jolt Kane out of his current dry spell, while the host team will hope it will play to its advantage.