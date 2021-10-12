How to Watch England at Hungary in World Cup Qualifying

England beat Hungary in World Cup qualifying competition just over a month ago. Hungary will look for revenge Tuesday.

England enters Tuesday's match against Hungary as the powerhouse in Group I, but Hungary will come into the World Cup qualifying contest looking for an upset.

How to Watch England vs. Hungary Online:

Game Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Game Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra1

Hungary is 1-3-0 in its last four qualifying matches. The stretch started with a 4–0 loss to England. After that, Hungary lost to Albania 1–0, then secured its only win of qualifiers against Andorra, but lost to Albania again Saturday.

England is 6-0-1 in qualifying competition. In its recent matches, it beat Hungary 4–0, Andorra 4–0 and Andorra again 5–0. Its only draw so far came against Poland.

England is led in goals by Harry Kane, who has five goals in as many matches. Jesse Lingard and Raheem Sterling both have two goals in five matches.

Hungary is led by Ádám Szalai, who has three goals in five matches, while Roland Sallai has two in six matches.

The last time the two of these teams played, England received goals from Sterling in the 55th minute, Kane in the 63rd minute, Harry Maguire in the 69th minute and Declan Rice in the 87th minute.

The last time Hungary beat England on the world stage came in 1962, when the Hungarians upset the English 2–1 in the World Cup. Since then, England has gone 3–0 against Hungary.