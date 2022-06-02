Estonia vs. San Marino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

On Thursday, Estonia and San Marino will face off in UEFA Nations League action. The squads will square off at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network from Albert le Coq Arena.

How to Watch Estonia vs. San Marino

Match Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Thursday, June 2, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Albert le Coq Arena

Albert le Coq Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Estonia and San Marino Stats

Estonia scored nine goals in eight matches in World Cup qualifying, and San Marino conceded 46 goals.

San Marino scored one goal in 10 matches in the World Cup qualifying cycle, and Estonia conceded 21 goals.

Estonia was 43rd in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goal differential at -12.

In terms of goal differential, San Marino was 55th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at -45.

Estonia Players to Watch

In seven World Cup qualifiers for Estonia, Henri Anier scored three goals and had one assist.

In six World Cup qualifiers, Erik Sorga tallied three goals.

In six qualifiers, Sander Puri did not score a goal, but he did have one assist.

In the qualifying campaign, Konstantin Vassiljev had one assist (but zero goals).

San Marino Players to Watch

Nicola Nanni tallied one goal for San Marino in the World Cup qualifiers (while playing in six matches).

Estonia Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away San Marino June 2 - Home Malta June 9 - Away Malta September 23 - Home San Marino September 26 - Away

San Marino Schedule