Estonia vs. San Marino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

How to Watch Estonia vs. San Marino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday, Estonia and San Marino will face off in UEFA Nations League action. The squads will square off at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network from Albert le Coq Arena.

How to Watch Estonia vs. San Marino

  • Match Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Albert le Coq Arena
Estonia and San Marino Stats

  • Estonia scored nine goals in eight matches in World Cup qualifying, and San Marino conceded 46 goals.
  • San Marino scored one goal in 10 matches in the World Cup qualifying cycle, and Estonia conceded 21 goals.
  • Estonia was 43rd in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goal differential at -12.
  • In terms of goal differential, San Marino was 55th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at -45.

Estonia Players to Watch

  • In seven World Cup qualifiers for Estonia, Henri Anier scored three goals and had one assist.
  • In six World Cup qualifiers, Erik Sorga tallied three goals.
  • In six qualifiers, Sander Puri did not score a goal, but he did have one assist.
  • In the qualifying campaign, Konstantin Vassiljev had one assist (but zero goals).

San Marino Players to Watch

  • Nicola Nanni tallied one goal for San Marino in the World Cup qualifiers (while playing in six matches).

Estonia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

San Marino

June 2

-

Home

Malta

June 9

-

Away

Malta

September 23

-

Home

San Marino

September 26

-

Away

San Marino Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Estonia

June 2

-

Away

Malta

June 5

-

Home

Malta

June 12

-

Away

Estonia

September 26

-

Home

How To Watch

June
2
2022

Estonia vs San Marino

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
