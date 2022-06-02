Estonia vs. San Marino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

How to Watch Estonia vs. San Marino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Thursday, Estonia and San Marino will face off in UEFA Nations League action. The squads will square off at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network from Albert le Coq Arena.
How to Watch Estonia vs. San Marino
- Match Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Albert le Coq Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Estonia and San Marino Stats
- Estonia scored nine goals in eight matches in World Cup qualifying, and San Marino conceded 46 goals.
- San Marino scored one goal in 10 matches in the World Cup qualifying cycle, and Estonia conceded 21 goals.
- Estonia was 43rd in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goal differential at -12.
- In terms of goal differential, San Marino was 55th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at -45.
Estonia Players to Watch
- In seven World Cup qualifiers for Estonia, Henri Anier scored three goals and had one assist.
- In six World Cup qualifiers, Erik Sorga tallied three goals.
- In six qualifiers, Sander Puri did not score a goal, but he did have one assist.
- In the qualifying campaign, Konstantin Vassiljev had one assist (but zero goals).
San Marino Players to Watch
- Nicola Nanni tallied one goal for San Marino in the World Cup qualifiers (while playing in six matches).
Estonia Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
San Marino
June 2
-
Home
Malta
June 9
-
Away
Malta
September 23
-
Home
San Marino
September 26
-
Away
San Marino Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Estonia
June 2
-
Away
Malta
June 5
-
Home
Malta
June 12
-
Away
Estonia
September 26
-
Home
