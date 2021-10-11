How to Watch Estonia vs. Wales in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    • October 11, 2021
    How to Watch Estonia vs. Wales in World Cup Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wales looks for a win against Estonia to keep pace in Group E in UEFA World Cup qualifying competition.
    Wales enters Monday's World Cup qualifying match against Estonia in third place in Group E. While the Welsh national team is tied with the Czech Republic with eight points, the Czech team holds a one-goal advantage in goal differential.

    Estonia (1-3-1) is in fifth place out of six teams with four points, ahead of only Belarus.

    How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Estonia vs. Wales:

    Game Date: Oct. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 4

    Watch Estonia vs. Wales online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Belgium dominated Wales 3–1 in March after falling behind 1–0 early, handing Wales (2-1-2) its only loss in qualifying to date.

    Wales has an even goal differential (seven scored, seven allowed) and aside from its loss to Belgium have played very well. Since that loss, Wales has gone 2-0-2 with a plus-two goal differential, including a 1–0 win over the Czech Republic.

    Wales also tied Estonia 0–0 in that span. The Welsh team has to get goals on the board against Estonia, which in its four other matches has gone 1-3-0 and given up 15 goals.

    Estonia has given up six, four and five goals in its losses and managed a 2–0 win against Belarus.

    October
    11
    2021

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying: Estonia vs. Wales

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 4
    2:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
