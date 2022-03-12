How to Watch Estoril Praia vs. Portimonense SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Estoril Praia and Portimonense SC will meet at Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota on Saturday for a matchup in POR 1. The game will get underway on March 12 at 10:30 AM ET, airing on . Estoril Praia is eighth in the league, with 31 points. Portimonense SC is ninth, with 29.
How to Watch Estoril Praia vs. Portimonense SC
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 10:30 AM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota
Estoril Praia and Portimonense SC Stats
- Estoril Praia puts up 1.1 goals per match (12th in POR 1), and Portimonense SC concedes 1.1 per match (sixth in league).
- Portimonense SC is 14th in POR 1 in goals scored (25 in 25 matches), and Estoril Praia is seventh in goals allowed (30 in 25).
- Estoril Praia is seventh in the league in goal differential, at -2.
- Portimonense SC's goal differential is -3, which ranks ninth in the league.
Estoril Praia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Sporting
L 3-0
Away
2/27/2022
Boavista Porto
L 3-2
Home
3/4/2022
Gil Vicente Barcelos
D 0-0
Away
3/12/2022
Portimonense SC
-
Home
3/20/2022
Benfica
-
Away
4/3/2022
FC Vizela
-
Home
4/10/2022
Santa Clara Azores
-
Away
Portimonense SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/21/2022
Santa Clara Azores
D 1-1
Away
2/27/2022
FC Vizela
D 1-1
Away
3/5/2022
Benfica
L 2-1
Home
3/12/2022
Estoril Praia
-
Away
3/20/2022
SC Braga
-
Home
4/3/2022
Belenenses Lisbon
-
Away
4/10/2022
FC Famalicao
-
Home
