Estoril Praia and Portimonense SC will meet at Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota on Saturday for a matchup in POR 1. The game will get underway on March 12 at 10:30 AM ET, airing on . Estoril Praia is eighth in the league, with 31 points. Portimonense SC is ninth, with 29.

How to Watch Estoril Praia vs. Portimonense SC

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

10:30 AM ET TV:

Stadium: Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota

Stadium: Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota

Estoril Praia and Portimonense SC Stats

Estoril Praia puts up 1.1 goals per match (12th in POR 1), and Portimonense SC concedes 1.1 per match (sixth in league).

Portimonense SC is 14th in POR 1 in goals scored (25 in 25 matches), and Estoril Praia is seventh in goals allowed (30 in 25).

Estoril Praia is seventh in the league in goal differential, at -2.

Portimonense SC's goal differential is -3, which ranks ninth in the league.

Estoril Praia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Sporting L 3-0 Away 2/27/2022 Boavista Porto L 3-2 Home 3/4/2022 Gil Vicente Barcelos D 0-0 Away 3/12/2022 Portimonense SC - Home 3/20/2022 Benfica - Away 4/3/2022 FC Vizela - Home 4/10/2022 Santa Clara Azores - Away

Portimonense SC Schedule