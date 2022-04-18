Estoril Praia vs. SC Braga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

How to Watch Estoril Praia vs. SC Braga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Monday in the Primeira Liga will include SC Braga versus Estoril Praia, with action getting underway from Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota at 3:30 PM ET on GolTV. SC Braga is fourth in the league table, with 55 points. Estoril Praia is 10th, with 34.
How to Watch Estoril Praia vs. SC Braga
- Match Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
- Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: GolTV
- Stadium: Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota
Estoril Praia and SC Braga Stats
- SC Braga is fourth in the Primeira Liga in goals scored (47 in 29 games), and Estoril Praia is sixth in goals conceded (36 in 29).
- Estoril Praia scores 1.1 goals per match (12th in the Primeira Liga), and SC Braga concedes 1.0 per match (third in league).
- SC Braga has a goal differential of +19 for the season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Estoril Praia is eighth in the league, at -4.
SC Braga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Portimonense SC
W 2-1
Away
4/1/2022
Benfica
W 3-2
Home
4/10/2022
FC Vizela
W 1-0
Away
4/18/2022
Estoril Praia
-
Away
4/25/2022
FC Porto
-
Home
4/30/2022
Belenenses Lisbon
-
Away
5/8/2022
FC Arouca
-
Home
Estoril Praia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Benfica
L 2-1
Away
4/2/2022
FC Vizela
L 2-1
Home
4/10/2022
Santa Clara Azores
L 2-0
Away
4/18/2022
SC Braga
-
Home
4/24/2022
Belenenses Lisbon
-
Home
4/30/2022
FC Famalicao
-
Away
5/8/2022
Moreirense FC
-
Home
