Estoril Praia vs. SC Braga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

Monday in the Primeira Liga will include SC Braga versus Estoril Praia, with action getting underway from Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota at 3:30 PM ET on GolTV. SC Braga is fourth in the league table, with 55 points. Estoril Praia is 10th, with 34.

How to Watch Estoril Praia vs. SC Braga

Match Day: Monday, April 18, 2022

Monday, April 18, 2022 Match Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: GolTV

GolTV Stadium: Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota

Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Estoril Praia and SC Braga Stats

SC Braga is fourth in the Primeira Liga in goals scored (47 in 29 games), and Estoril Praia is sixth in goals conceded (36 in 29).

Estoril Praia scores 1.1 goals per match (12th in the Primeira Liga), and SC Braga concedes 1.0 per match (third in league).

SC Braga has a goal differential of +19 for the season, which ranks fourth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Estoril Praia is eighth in the league, at -4.

SC Braga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/20/2022 Portimonense SC W 2-1 Away 4/1/2022 Benfica W 3-2 Home 4/10/2022 FC Vizela W 1-0 Away 4/18/2022 Estoril Praia - Away 4/25/2022 FC Porto - Home 4/30/2022 Belenenses Lisbon - Away 5/8/2022 FC Arouca - Home

Estoril Praia Schedule