Estoril Praia vs. SC Braga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

How to Watch Estoril Praia vs. SC Braga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monday in the Primeira Liga will include SC Braga versus Estoril Praia, with action getting underway from Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota at 3:30 PM ET on GolTV. SC Braga is fourth in the league table, with 55 points. Estoril Praia is 10th, with 34.

How to Watch Estoril Praia vs. SC Braga

  • Match Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: GolTV
  • Stadium: Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota
Estoril Praia and SC Braga Stats

  • SC Braga is fourth in the Primeira Liga in goals scored (47 in 29 games), and Estoril Praia is sixth in goals conceded (36 in 29).
  • Estoril Praia scores 1.1 goals per match (12th in the Primeira Liga), and SC Braga concedes 1.0 per match (third in league).
  • SC Braga has a goal differential of +19 for the season, which ranks fourth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Estoril Praia is eighth in the league, at -4.

SC Braga Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Portimonense SC

W 2-1

Away

4/1/2022

Benfica

W 3-2

Home

4/10/2022

FC Vizela

W 1-0

Away

4/18/2022

Estoril Praia

-

Away

4/25/2022

FC Porto

-

Home

4/30/2022

Belenenses Lisbon

-

Away

5/8/2022

FC Arouca

-

Home

Estoril Praia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Benfica

L 2-1

Away

4/2/2022

FC Vizela

L 2-1

Home

4/10/2022

Santa Clara Azores

L 2-0

Away

4/18/2022

SC Braga

-

Home

4/24/2022

Belenenses Lisbon

-

Home

4/30/2022

FC Famalicao

-

Away

5/8/2022

Moreirense FC

-

Home

How To Watch

April
18
2022

GD Estoril Praia vs. Braga

TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
