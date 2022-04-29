Estudiantes de La Plata takes on CA Aldosivi in the Argentine Primera División at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata on Friday, April 29. The two clubs will face off at 6:00 PM ET, airing on TyC Sports.

Match Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: TyC Sports

Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de La Plata

Estudiantes de La Plata and CA Aldosivi Stats

Estudiantes de La Plata puts up 2.5 goals per match (first in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Aldosivi gives up 1.0 per match (seventh in league).

CA Aldosivi puts up 1.3 goals per game (12th in the Argentine Primera División), and Estudiantes de La Plata allows 1.3 per match (14th in league).

Estudiantes de La Plata is second in the league in goal differential, at +14.

CA Aldosivi's goal differential is +3, which is ninth in the league.

Estudiantes de La Plata Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Barracas Central W 6-1 Away 4/19/2022 CA Tigre W 2-1 Home 4/22/2022 Colon de Santa Fe D 2-2 Away 4/29/2022 CA Aldosivi - Home 5/8/2022 Club Atletico Rosario Central - Away

CA Aldosivi Schedule