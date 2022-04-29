Skip to main content

How to Watch Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Aldosivi: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Estudiantes de La Plata takes on CA Aldosivi in the Argentine Primera División at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata on Friday, April 29. The two clubs will face off at 6:00 PM ET, airing on TyC Sports.

How to Watch Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Aldosivi

  • Match Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de La Plata
Estudiantes de La Plata and CA Aldosivi Stats

  • Estudiantes de La Plata puts up 2.5 goals per match (first in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Aldosivi gives up 1.0 per match (seventh in league).
  • CA Aldosivi puts up 1.3 goals per game (12th in the Argentine Primera División), and Estudiantes de La Plata allows 1.3 per match (14th in league).
  • Estudiantes de La Plata is second in the league in goal differential, at +14.
  • CA Aldosivi's goal differential is +3, which is ninth in the league.

Estudiantes de La Plata Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Barracas Central

W 6-1

Away

4/19/2022

CA Tigre

W 2-1

Home

4/22/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

D 2-2

Away

4/29/2022

CA Aldosivi

-

Home

5/8/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Away

CA Aldosivi Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

W 1-0

Home

4/19/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

D 1-1

Away

4/25/2022

CA Huracan

L 2-0

Home

4/29/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

-

Away

5/8/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Estudiantes (LP) vs. Aldosivi

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
