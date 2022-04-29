How to Watch Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Aldosivi: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Estudiantes de La Plata takes on CA Aldosivi in the Argentine Primera División at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata on Friday, April 29. The two clubs will face off at 6:00 PM ET, airing on TyC Sports.
How to Watch Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Aldosivi
- Match Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de La Plata
Estudiantes de La Plata and CA Aldosivi Stats
- Estudiantes de La Plata puts up 2.5 goals per match (first in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Aldosivi gives up 1.0 per match (seventh in league).
- CA Aldosivi puts up 1.3 goals per game (12th in the Argentine Primera División), and Estudiantes de La Plata allows 1.3 per match (14th in league).
- Estudiantes de La Plata is second in the league in goal differential, at +14.
- CA Aldosivi's goal differential is +3, which is ninth in the league.
Estudiantes de La Plata Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Barracas Central
W 6-1
Away
4/19/2022
CA Tigre
W 2-1
Home
4/22/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
D 2-2
Away
4/29/2022
CA Aldosivi
-
Home
5/8/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Away
CA Aldosivi Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
W 1-0
Home
4/19/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
D 1-1
Away
4/25/2022
CA Huracan
L 2-0
Home
4/29/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
-
Away
5/8/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
