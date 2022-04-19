Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Tigre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

How to Watch Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Tigre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Estudiantes de La Plata takes on CA Tigre in the Argentine Primera División at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata on Tuesday, April 19. The two clubs will square off at 6:00 PM ET, airing on TyC Sports.
- Match Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de La Plata
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Estudiantes de La Plata and CA Tigre Stats
- Estudiantes de La Plata is first in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (26 in 10 games), and CA Tigre is first in goals conceded (five in 10).
- CA Tigre has scored 14 goals in 10 games (eighth in the Argentine Primera División), and Estudiantes de La Plata has conceded 13 in 10 (13th in league).
- Estudiantes de La Plata's goal differential (+13) is second in the league.
- CA Tigre's goal differential (+9) is fourth in the league.
Estudiantes de La Plata Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
CD Godoy Cruz
D 3-3
Away
4/10/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
W 5-0
Home
4/16/2022
Barracas Central
W 6-1
Away
4/19/2022
CA Tigre
-
Home
4/22/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
-
Away
4/30/2022
CA Aldosivi
-
Home
5/8/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Away
CA Tigre Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
W 2-0
Home
4/9/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
D 1-1
Away
4/15/2022
CA Huracan
W 2-1
Home
4/19/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
-
Away
4/25/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
4/30/2022
Velez Sarsfield
-
Away
5/8/2022
Boca Juniors
-
Home
