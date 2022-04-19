Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Tigre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata takes on CA Tigre in the Argentine Primera División at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata on Tuesday, April 19. The two clubs will square off at 6:00 PM ET, airing on TyC Sports.

How to Watch Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Tigre

Match Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de La Plata

Estudiantes de La Plata and CA Tigre Stats

Estudiantes de La Plata is first in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (26 in 10 games), and CA Tigre is first in goals conceded (five in 10).

CA Tigre has scored 14 goals in 10 games (eighth in the Argentine Primera División), and Estudiantes de La Plata has conceded 13 in 10 (13th in league).

Estudiantes de La Plata's goal differential (+13) is second in the league.

CA Tigre's goal differential (+9) is fourth in the league.

Estudiantes de La Plata Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/2/2022 CD Godoy Cruz D 3-3 Away 4/10/2022 CA Central Cordoba SE W 5-0 Home 4/16/2022 Barracas Central W 6-1 Away 4/19/2022 CA Tigre - Home 4/22/2022 Colon de Santa Fe - Away 4/30/2022 CA Aldosivi - Home 5/8/2022 Club Atletico Rosario Central - Away

CA Tigre Schedule