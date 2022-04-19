Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Tigre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Tigre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Estudiantes de La Plata takes on CA Tigre in the Argentine Primera División at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata on Tuesday, April 19. The two clubs will square off at 6:00 PM ET, airing on TyC Sports.

How to Watch Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Tigre

  • Match Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de La Plata
Estudiantes de La Plata and CA Tigre Stats

  • Estudiantes de La Plata is first in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (26 in 10 games), and CA Tigre is first in goals conceded (five in 10).
  • CA Tigre has scored 14 goals in 10 games (eighth in the Argentine Primera División), and Estudiantes de La Plata has conceded 13 in 10 (13th in league).
  • Estudiantes de La Plata's goal differential (+13) is second in the league.
  • CA Tigre's goal differential (+9) is fourth in the league.

Estudiantes de La Plata Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

CD Godoy Cruz

D 3-3

Away

4/10/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

W 5-0

Home

4/16/2022

Barracas Central

W 6-1

Away

4/19/2022

CA Tigre

-

Home

4/22/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

-

Away

4/30/2022

CA Aldosivi

-

Home

5/8/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Away

CA Tigre Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

W 2-0

Home

4/9/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

D 1-1

Away

4/15/2022

CA Huracan

W 2-1

Home

4/19/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

-

Away

4/25/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

4/30/2022

Velez Sarsfield

-

Away

5/8/2022

Boca Juniors

-

Home

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Estudiantes (LP) vs. Tigre

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
