Belouizdad comes into this match as the favorite to win, but Etoile is looking for an upset.

Etoile is looking for a win and it will hope to upset Belouizdad today when the two clubs kick off the CAF Champions League with match No. 1.

How to Watch Etoile du Sahel vs CR Belouizdad Today:

Match Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Match Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Live stream the Etoile du Sahel vs CR Belouizdad match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a tough stretch for Etoile, as it has not won in its previous six matches. Coming into today, the club has had three straight draws and before that, it suffered a loss to Sportif de Chebba.

This will be the first time these two clubs meet, so it will be a fight for respect. Belouizdad will be hoping to carry its momentum into this match. This club has won four of its previous five matches with just one loss.

Belouizdad is coming off a 3-0 win over WA Tlemcen and before that had lost a close one to NC Magra. Etoile may be the underdog in this matchup, but it will be looking to prove it can upset the favorite.

This should be a great matchup between these two squads. Tune into beIN SPORTS 4 to catch all of the early action at 11 a.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.