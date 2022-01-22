Everton FC vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Everton FC will take on Aston Villa on Saturday, January 22 in the Premier League. The game at Goodison Park gets underway at 7:30 AM ET on USA Network. Aston Villa currently has 23 points, and is 13th in the league. Everton has 19 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Everton vs. Aston Villa

Match Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Goodison Park

Everton and Aston Villa Stats

Aston Villa is scoring 1.4 goals per game (ninth in the Premier League), and Everton is giving up 1.8 per game (14th in league).

Everton is scoring 1.3 goals per match (13th in the Premier League), and Aston Villa is conceding 1.6 per game (12th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Aston Villa is 12th in the league, at -5.

Everton is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -10.

Aston Villa Key Players

Aston Villa is led by Ollie Watkins, who has five goals (on 23 shots) in 17 league games.

Danny Ings has four goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Emiliano Buendia is Aston Villa's leader in assists, with three (on 23 chances created) in 19 league appearances.

Everton Key Players

Demarai Gray is Everton's top scorer, with five goals (on 19 shots) in 18 league games.

Richarlison is Everton's No. 2 scorer with four goals (on 12 shots, 1.0 per game) in 12 league appearances.

Everton's top playmaker is Abdoulaye Doucoure, with four assists in 15 games (15th in league).

Aston Villa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/26/2021 Chelsea L 3-1 Home 1/2/2022 Brentford L 2-1 Away 1/15/2022 Manchester United D 2-2 Home 1/22/2022 Everton - Away 2/9/2022 Leeds - Home 2/13/2022 Newcastle - Away 2/19/2022 Watford - Home

Everton Schedule