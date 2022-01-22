Everton FC vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Everton FC vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Everton FC will take on Aston Villa on Saturday, January 22 in the Premier League. The game at Goodison Park gets underway at 7:30 AM ET on USA Network. Aston Villa currently has 23 points, and is 13th in the league. Everton has 19 points, and is in 16th place.
- Match Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Goodison Park
Everton and Aston Villa Stats
- Aston Villa is scoring 1.4 goals per game (ninth in the Premier League), and Everton is giving up 1.8 per game (14th in league).
- Everton is scoring 1.3 goals per match (13th in the Premier League), and Aston Villa is conceding 1.6 per game (12th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Aston Villa is 12th in the league, at -5.
- Everton is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -10.
Aston Villa Key Players
- Aston Villa is led by Ollie Watkins, who has five goals (on 23 shots) in 17 league games.
- Danny Ings has four goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Emiliano Buendia is Aston Villa's leader in assists, with three (on 23 chances created) in 19 league appearances.
Everton Key Players
- Demarai Gray is Everton's top scorer, with five goals (on 19 shots) in 18 league games.
- Richarlison is Everton's No. 2 scorer with four goals (on 12 shots, 1.0 per game) in 12 league appearances.
- Everton's top playmaker is Abdoulaye Doucoure, with four assists in 15 games (15th in league).
Aston Villa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
Chelsea
L 3-1
Home
1/2/2022
Brentford
L 2-1
Away
1/15/2022
Manchester United
D 2-2
Home
1/22/2022
Everton
-
Away
2/9/2022
Leeds
-
Home
2/13/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
2/19/2022
Watford
-
Home
Everton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/16/2021
Chelsea
D 1-1
Away
1/2/2022
Brighton
L 3-2
Home
1/15/2022
Norwich City
L 2-1
Away
1/22/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
2/8/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
2/12/2022
Leeds
-
Home
2/19/2022
Southampton
-
Away
