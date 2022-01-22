Everton FC vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Everton FC vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Everton FC will take on Aston Villa on Saturday, January 22 in the Premier League. The game at Goodison Park gets underway at 7:30 AM ET on USA Network. Aston Villa currently has 23 points, and is 13th in the league. Everton has 19 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Everton vs. Aston Villa

Everton and Aston Villa Stats

  • Aston Villa is scoring 1.4 goals per game (ninth in the Premier League), and Everton is giving up 1.8 per game (14th in league).
  • Everton is scoring 1.3 goals per match (13th in the Premier League), and Aston Villa is conceding 1.6 per game (12th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Aston Villa is 12th in the league, at -5.
  • Everton is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -10.

Aston Villa Key Players

  • Aston Villa is led by Ollie Watkins, who has five goals (on 23 shots) in 17 league games.
  • Danny Ings has four goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Emiliano Buendia is Aston Villa's leader in assists, with three (on 23 chances created) in 19 league appearances.

Everton Key Players

  • Demarai Gray is Everton's top scorer, with five goals (on 19 shots) in 18 league games.
  • Richarlison is Everton's No. 2 scorer with four goals (on 12 shots, 1.0 per game) in 12 league appearances.
  • Everton's top playmaker is Abdoulaye Doucoure, with four assists in 15 games (15th in league).

Aston Villa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/26/2021

Chelsea

L 3-1

Home

1/2/2022

Brentford

L 2-1

Away

1/15/2022

Manchester United

D 2-2

Home

1/22/2022

Everton

-

Away

2/9/2022

Leeds

-

Home

2/13/2022

Newcastle

-

Away

2/19/2022

Watford

-

Home

Everton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/16/2021

Chelsea

D 1-1

Away

1/2/2022

Brighton

L 3-2

Home

1/15/2022

Norwich City

L 2-1

Away

1/22/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

2/8/2022

Newcastle

-

Away

2/12/2022

Leeds

-

Home

2/19/2022

Southampton

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Everton vs. Aston Villa

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
7:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
