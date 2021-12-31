Publish date:
How to Watch Everton FC vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Everton FC matches up against Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on Sunday, January 2. The two Premier League teams will face off at 9:00 AM ET. Brighton currently has 24 points, and is 10th in the league table. Everton has 19 points, and is in 15th place.
How to Watch Everton vs. Brighton
- Match Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Goodison Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Everton and Brighton Stats
- Brighton puts up 0.9 goals per game (17th in the Premier League), and Everton concedes 1.7 per game (14th in league).
- Everton has scored 21 goals in 17 games (12th in the Premier League), and Brighton has given up 18 in 18 (fifth in league).
- Brighton has a goal differential of -1 for the season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Everton is 14th in the league, at -8.
Brighton Key Players
- Brighton is led by Neal Maupay, who has seven goals (on 28 shots) in 17 league games.
- Leandro Trossard has four goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Jakub Moder is Brighton's leader in assists, with three (on nine chances created) in 18 league appearances.
Everton Key Players
- Everton is led by Demarai Gray, with five goals in 16 games (18th in league).
- Andros Townsend has scored three times in 16 appearances.
- Everton's top facilitator is Abdoulaye Doucoure, with four assists in 13 games (12th in league).
Brighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Wolverhampton
L 1-0
Home
12/26/2021
Brentford
W 2-0
Home
12/29/2021
Chelsea
D 1-1
Away
1/2/2022
Everton
-
Away
1/14/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home
1/23/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
2/8/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
Everton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Arsenal
W 2-1
Home
12/12/2021
Crystal Palace
L 3-1
Away
12/16/2021
Chelsea
D 1-1
Away
1/2/2022
Brighton
-
Home
1/15/2022
Norwich City
-
Away
1/22/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
2/8/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
How To Watch
January
2
2022
Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)