Everton FC matches up against Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on Sunday, January 2. The two Premier League teams will face off at 9:00 AM ET. Brighton currently has 24 points, and is 10th in the league table. Everton has 19 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch Everton vs. Brighton

Match Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Goodison Park

Goodison Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Everton and Brighton Stats

Brighton puts up 0.9 goals per game (17th in the Premier League), and Everton concedes 1.7 per game (14th in league).

Everton has scored 21 goals in 17 games (12th in the Premier League), and Brighton has given up 18 in 18 (fifth in league).

Brighton has a goal differential of -1 for the season, which ranks ninth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Everton is 14th in the league, at -8.

Brighton Key Players

Brighton is led by Neal Maupay, who has seven goals (on 28 shots) in 17 league games.

Leandro Trossard has four goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Jakub Moder is Brighton's leader in assists, with three (on nine chances created) in 18 league appearances.

Everton Key Players

Everton is led by Demarai Gray, with five goals in 16 games (18th in league).

Andros Townsend has scored three times in 16 appearances.

Everton's top facilitator is Abdoulaye Doucoure, with four assists in 13 games (12th in league).

Brighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/15/2021 Wolverhampton L 1-0 Home 12/26/2021 Brentford W 2-0 Home 12/29/2021 Chelsea D 1-1 Away 1/2/2022 Everton - Away 1/14/2022 Crystal Palace - Home 1/23/2022 Leicester City - Away 2/8/2022 Chelsea - Home

Everton Schedule