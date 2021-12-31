Skip to main content
    How to Watch Everton FC vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Everton FC matches up against Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on Sunday, January 2. The two Premier League teams will face off at 9:00 AM ET. Brighton currently has 24 points, and is 10th in the league table. Everton has 19 points, and is in 15th place.

    How to Watch Everton vs. Brighton

    Everton and Brighton Stats

    • Brighton puts up 0.9 goals per game (17th in the Premier League), and Everton concedes 1.7 per game (14th in league).
    • Everton has scored 21 goals in 17 games (12th in the Premier League), and Brighton has given up 18 in 18 (fifth in league).
    • Brighton has a goal differential of -1 for the season, which ranks ninth in the league.
    • In terms of goal differential, Everton is 14th in the league, at -8.

    Brighton Key Players

    • Brighton is led by Neal Maupay, who has seven goals (on 28 shots) in 17 league games.
    • Leandro Trossard has four goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.
    • Jakub Moder is Brighton's leader in assists, with three (on nine chances created) in 18 league appearances.

    Everton Key Players

    • Everton is led by Demarai Gray, with five goals in 16 games (18th in league).
    • Andros Townsend has scored three times in 16 appearances.
    • Everton's top facilitator is Abdoulaye Doucoure, with four assists in 13 games (12th in league).

    Brighton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    Wolverhampton

    L 1-0

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Brentford

    W 2-0

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Chelsea

    D 1-1

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Everton

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Crystal Palace

    -

    Home

    1/23/2022

    Leicester City

    -

    Away

    2/8/2022

    Chelsea

    -

    Home

    Everton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    Arsenal

    W 2-1

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Crystal Palace

    L 3-1

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Chelsea

    D 1-1

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Brighton

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Norwich City

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Aston Villa

    -

    Home

    2/8/2022

    Newcastle

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

    TV CHANNEL: USA Network
    Time
    9:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

