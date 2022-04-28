Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Chelsea FC and Everton FC will meet at Goodison Park on Sunday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will get underway on May 1 at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network. With 65 points, Chelsea is currently third in the league table. Everton has 29 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Everton vs. Chelsea

Everton and Chelsea Stats

  • Chelsea is scoring 2.1 goals per game (third in the Premier League), and Everton is giving up 1.7 per match (15th in league).
  • Everton is 15th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Chelsea is third defensively (0.8 allowed per game).
  • Chelsea's goal differential is +40, which ranks third in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Everton is 17th in the league, at -21.

Chelsea Key Players

  • Mason Mount is Chelsea's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 39 shots) in 29 league games.
  • Kai Havertz is Chelsea's second-leading scorer, with seven goals (on 29 shots, one per game) in 29 league appearances.
  • Chelsea's leader in assists is Mount, who has nine in 29 games (fourth in league).

Everton Key Players

Chelsea Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Arsenal

L 4-2

Home

4/24/2022

West Ham

W 1-0

Home

4/28/2022

Manchester United

D 1-1

Away

5/1/2022

Everton

-

Away

5/7/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

5/11/2022

Leeds

-

Away

5/19/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

Everton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Manchester United

W 1-0

Home

4/20/2022

Leicester City

D 1-1

Home

4/24/2022

Liverpool

L 2-0

Away

5/1/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

5/8/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

5/11/2022

Watford

-

Away

5/15/2022

Brentford

-

Home

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Everton vs. Chelsea

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

