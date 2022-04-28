Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

Chelsea FC and Everton FC will meet at Goodison Park on Sunday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will get underway on May 1 at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network. With 65 points, Chelsea is currently third in the league table. Everton has 29 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Everton vs. Chelsea

Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Goodison Park

Everton and Chelsea Stats

Chelsea is scoring 2.1 goals per game (third in the Premier League), and Everton is giving up 1.7 per match (15th in league).

Everton is 15th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Chelsea is third defensively (0.8 allowed per game).

Chelsea's goal differential is +40, which ranks third in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Everton is 17th in the league, at -21.

Chelsea Key Players

Mason Mount is Chelsea's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 39 shots) in 29 league games.

Kai Havertz is Chelsea's second-leading scorer, with seven goals (on 29 shots, one per game) in 29 league appearances.

Chelsea's leader in assists is Mount, who has nine in 29 games (fourth in league).

Everton Key Players

Chelsea Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Arsenal L 4-2 Home 4/24/2022 West Ham W 1-0 Home 4/28/2022 Manchester United D 1-1 Away 5/1/2022 Everton - Away 5/7/2022 Wolverhampton - Home 5/11/2022 Leeds - Away 5/19/2022 Leicester City - Home

Everton Schedule