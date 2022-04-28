Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

How to Watch Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Chelsea FC and Everton FC will meet at Goodison Park on Sunday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will get underway on May 1 at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network. With 65 points, Chelsea is currently third in the league table. Everton has 29 points, and is in 18th place.
How to Watch Everton vs. Chelsea
- Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Goodison Park
Everton and Chelsea Stats
- Chelsea is scoring 2.1 goals per game (third in the Premier League), and Everton is giving up 1.7 per match (15th in league).
- Everton is 15th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Chelsea is third defensively (0.8 allowed per game).
- Chelsea's goal differential is +40, which ranks third in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Everton is 17th in the league, at -21.
Chelsea Key Players
- Mason Mount is Chelsea's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 39 shots) in 29 league games.
- Kai Havertz is Chelsea's second-leading scorer, with seven goals (on 29 shots, one per game) in 29 league appearances.
- Chelsea's leader in assists is Mount, who has nine in 29 games (fourth in league).
Everton Key Players
Chelsea Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Arsenal
L 4-2
Home
4/24/2022
West Ham
W 1-0
Home
4/28/2022
Manchester United
D 1-1
Away
5/1/2022
Everton
-
Away
5/7/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
5/11/2022
Leeds
-
Away
5/19/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
Everton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Manchester United
W 1-0
Home
4/20/2022
Leicester City
D 1-1
Home
4/24/2022
Liverpool
L 2-0
Away
5/1/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
5/8/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
5/11/2022
Watford
-
Away
5/15/2022
Brentford
-
Home
