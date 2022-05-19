Everton FC vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/19/2022

How to Watch Everton FC vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Thursday's schedule in the Premier League will see Crystal Palace play Everton FC. The game at Goodison Park starts at 2:45 PM ET. With 36 points, Everton is currently 16th in the league. Crystal Palace has 45 points, and is in 13th place.
How to Watch Everton vs. Crystal Palace
- Match Day: Thursday, May 19, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Goodison Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Everton and Crystal Palace Stats
- Everton has scored 39 goals in 36 matches (15th in the Premier League), and Crystal Palace has given up 43 in 36 (sixth in league).
- Crystal Palace is 10th in the Premier League offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Everton is 15th defensively (1.6 allowed per game).
- Everton is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -20.
- In terms of goal differential, Crystal Palace is seventh in the league, at +4.
Everton Key Players
- Everton is led by Richarlison, who has 10 goals (on 40 shots) in 29 league games.
- Demarai Gray has five goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 32 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Everton's leader in assists is Richarlison, who has four (on 25 chances created) in 29 league appearances.
Crystal Palace Key Players
Everton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Leicester City
W 2-1
Away
5/11/2022
Watford
D 0-0
Away
5/15/2022
Brentford
L 3-2
Home
5/19/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home
5/22/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
Crystal Palace Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Southampton
W 2-1
Away
5/7/2022
Watford
W 1-0
Home
5/15/2022
Aston Villa
D 1-1
Away
5/19/2022
Everton
-
Away
5/22/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
How To Watch
May
19
2022
Everton vs. Crystal Palace
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)