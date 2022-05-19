Skip to main content

How to Watch Everton FC vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Thursday's schedule in the Premier League will see Crystal Palace play Everton FC. The game at Goodison Park starts at 2:45 PM ET. With 36 points, Everton is currently 16th in the league. Crystal Palace has 45 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Everton vs. Crystal Palace

Everton and Crystal Palace Stats

  • Everton has scored 39 goals in 36 matches (15th in the Premier League), and Crystal Palace has given up 43 in 36 (sixth in league).
  • Crystal Palace is 10th in the Premier League offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Everton is 15th defensively (1.6 allowed per game).
  • Everton is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -20.
  • In terms of goal differential, Crystal Palace is seventh in the league, at +4.

Everton Key Players

  • Everton is led by Richarlison, who has 10 goals (on 40 shots) in 29 league games.
  • Demarai Gray has five goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 32 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Everton's leader in assists is Richarlison, who has four (on 25 chances created) in 29 league appearances.

Crystal Palace Key Players

Everton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Leicester City

W 2-1

Away

5/11/2022

Watford

D 0-0

Away

5/15/2022

Brentford

L 3-2

Home

5/19/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Home

5/22/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

Crystal Palace Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Southampton

W 2-1

Away

5/7/2022

Watford

W 1-0

Home

5/15/2022

Aston Villa

D 1-1

Away

5/19/2022

Everton

-

Away

5/22/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

How To Watch

May
19
2022

Everton vs. Crystal Palace

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Everton FC vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 seconds ago
imago1012055962h
Premier League

How to Watch Everton vs. Crystal Palace

By Christine Brown10 seconds ago
imago1011646844h
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Loyola vs. Boston College in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar15 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) celebrates scoring a run in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) celebrates scoring a run in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
jimmy-butler
SI Guide

Celtics, Heat Battle in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals

By Kevin Sweeney43 minutes ago
USATSI_18299841
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Royals

By Nick Crain45 minutes ago
USATSI_18294642
2022 PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, First Round

By Phil Watson45 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) after the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy