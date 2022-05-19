Everton FC vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/19/2022

Thursday's schedule in the Premier League will see Crystal Palace play Everton FC. The game at Goodison Park starts at 2:45 PM ET. With 36 points, Everton is currently 16th in the league. Crystal Palace has 45 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Everton vs. Crystal Palace

Match Day: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Thursday, May 19, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Goodison Park

Goodison Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Everton and Crystal Palace Stats

Everton has scored 39 goals in 36 matches (15th in the Premier League), and Crystal Palace has given up 43 in 36 (sixth in league).

Crystal Palace is 10th in the Premier League offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Everton is 15th defensively (1.6 allowed per game).

Everton is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -20.

In terms of goal differential, Crystal Palace is seventh in the league, at +4.

Everton Key Players

Everton is led by Richarlison, who has 10 goals (on 40 shots) in 29 league games.

Demarai Gray has five goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 32 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Everton's leader in assists is Richarlison, who has four (on 25 chances created) in 29 league appearances.

Crystal Palace Key Players

Everton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Leicester City W 2-1 Away 5/11/2022 Watford D 0-0 Away 5/15/2022 Brentford L 3-2 Home 5/19/2022 Crystal Palace - Home 5/22/2022 Arsenal - Away

Crystal Palace Schedule