Everton FC vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Everton FC vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Leicester City will take to the pitch against Everton FC on Tuesday, January 11 in the Premier League. The game at starts at 3:00 PM ET on USA Network. Everton has 19 points, and is 15th in the league table. Leicester City has 25 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Everton vs. Leicester City

Everton and Leicester City Stats

  • Everton has scored 23 goals in 18 matches (10th in the Premier League), and Leicester City has conceded 33 in 18 (16th in league).
  • Leicester City is sixth in the Premier League in goals scored (31 in 18 matches), and Everton is 15th in goals conceded (32 in 18).
  • Everton is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -9.
  • Leicester City is 11th in the league in goal differential, at -2.

Everton Key Players

  • Everton is led by Demarai Gray, who has five goals in 17 games (20th in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for Everton is Andros Townsend, who has three goals in 16 games.
  • Everton's leader in assists is Abdoulaye Doucoure, who has four in 14 games (13th in league).

Leicester City Key Players

  • Leicester City is led by Jamie Vardy, with nine goals in 18 games (third in league).
  • James Maddison is Leicester City's No. 2 scorer, with five goals in 18 league games.
  • Maddison is Leicester City's assist leader, with three (on 17 chances created) in 18 league appearances.

Everton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Crystal Palace

L 3-1

Away

12/16/2021

Chelsea

D 1-1

Away

1/2/2022

Brighton

L 3-2

Home

1/11/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

1/15/2022

Norwich City

-

Away

1/22/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

2/8/2022

Newcastle

-

Away

Leicester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Newcastle

W 4-0

Home

12/26/2021

Manchester City

L 6-3

Away

12/28/2021

Liverpool

W 1-0

Home

1/11/2022

Everton

-

Away

1/15/2022

Burnley

-

Away

1/19/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

1/23/2022

Brighton

-

Home

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Everton vs. Leicester City

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
