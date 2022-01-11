Everton FC vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Everton FC vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Leicester City will take to the pitch against Everton FC on Tuesday, January 11 in the Premier League. The game at starts at 3:00 PM ET on USA Network. Everton has 19 points, and is 15th in the league table. Leicester City has 25 points, and is in 10th place.
How to Watch Everton vs. Leicester City
- Match Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Everton and Leicester City Stats
- Everton has scored 23 goals in 18 matches (10th in the Premier League), and Leicester City has conceded 33 in 18 (16th in league).
- Leicester City is sixth in the Premier League in goals scored (31 in 18 matches), and Everton is 15th in goals conceded (32 in 18).
- Everton is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -9.
- Leicester City is 11th in the league in goal differential, at -2.
Everton Key Players
- Everton is led by Demarai Gray, who has five goals in 17 games (20th in league).
- The second-leading scorer for Everton is Andros Townsend, who has three goals in 16 games.
- Everton's leader in assists is Abdoulaye Doucoure, who has four in 14 games (13th in league).
Leicester City Key Players
- Leicester City is led by Jamie Vardy, with nine goals in 18 games (third in league).
- James Maddison is Leicester City's No. 2 scorer, with five goals in 18 league games.
- Maddison is Leicester City's assist leader, with three (on 17 chances created) in 18 league appearances.
Everton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Crystal Palace
L 3-1
Away
12/16/2021
Chelsea
D 1-1
Away
1/2/2022
Brighton
L 3-2
Home
1/11/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
1/15/2022
Norwich City
-
Away
1/22/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
2/8/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
Leicester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Newcastle
W 4-0
Home
12/26/2021
Manchester City
L 6-3
Away
12/28/2021
Liverpool
W 1-0
Home
1/11/2022
Everton
-
Away
1/15/2022
Burnley
-
Away
1/19/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
1/23/2022
Brighton
-
Home
How To Watch
January
11
2022
Everton vs. Leicester City
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)