Everton FC vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Leicester City will take to the pitch against Everton FC on Tuesday, January 11 in the Premier League. The game at starts at 3:00 PM ET on USA Network. Everton has 19 points, and is 15th in the league table. Leicester City has 25 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Everton vs. Leicester City

Match Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium:

Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Everton and Leicester City Stats

Everton has scored 23 goals in 18 matches (10th in the Premier League), and Leicester City has conceded 33 in 18 (16th in league).

Leicester City is sixth in the Premier League in goals scored (31 in 18 matches), and Everton is 15th in goals conceded (32 in 18).

Everton is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -9.

Leicester City is 11th in the league in goal differential, at -2.

Everton Key Players

Everton is led by Demarai Gray, who has five goals in 17 games (20th in league).

The second-leading scorer for Everton is Andros Townsend, who has three goals in 16 games.

Everton's leader in assists is Abdoulaye Doucoure, who has four in 14 games (13th in league).

Leicester City Key Players

Leicester City is led by Jamie Vardy, with nine goals in 18 games (third in league).

James Maddison is Leicester City's No. 2 scorer, with five goals in 18 league games.

Maddison is Leicester City's assist leader, with three (on 17 chances created) in 18 league appearances.

Everton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Crystal Palace L 3-1 Away 12/16/2021 Chelsea D 1-1 Away 1/2/2022 Brighton L 3-2 Home 1/11/2022 Leicester City - Home 1/15/2022 Norwich City - Away 1/22/2022 Aston Villa - Home 2/8/2022 Newcastle - Away

Leicester City Schedule