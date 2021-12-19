Everton FC vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Everton FC vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Everton FC takes on Leicester City at Goodison Park on Sunday at 7:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. Leicester City currently has 22 points, and is ninth in the league. Everton has 18 points, and is in 14th place.

    How to Watch Everton vs. Leicester City

    • Match Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
    • Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Goodison Park
    Everton and Leicester City Stats

    • Leicester City is scoring 1.7 goals per match (fourth in the Premier League), and Everton is giving up 1.8 per game (16th in league).
    • Everton is scoring 1.3 goals per game (12th in the Premier League), and Leicester City is giving up 1.5 per match (11th in league).
    • Leicester City's goal differential is +3, which ranks fifth in the league.
    • In terms of goal differential, Everton is 15th in the league, at -8.

    Leicester City Key Players

    • Jamie Vardy has nine goals in 15 games -- No. 1 on Leicester City, and second in the league.
    • James Maddison has four goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 15 league appearances, second-best on the team.
    • Leicester City's leader in assists is Maddison, who has three (on 12 chances created) in 15 league appearances.

    Everton Key Players

    • Demarai Gray is Everton's top scorer, with five goals (on 18 shots) in 16 league games.
    • Andros Townsend has scored three times in 16 appearances.
    • Everton's top playmaker is Abdoulaye Doucoure, with four assists in 12 games (seventh in league).

    Leicester City Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Southampton

    D 2-2

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Aston Villa

    L 2-1

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Newcastle

    W 4-0

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Everton

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Manchester City

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Liverpool

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Norwich City

    -

    Home

    Everton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    Arsenal

    W 2-1

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Crystal Palace

    L 3-1

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Chelsea

    D 1-1

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Leicester City

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Burnley

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Newcastle

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Brighton

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Everton vs. Leicester City

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    AM/EST
    Everton
    Soccer

