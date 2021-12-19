Everton FC vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Everton FC vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Everton FC takes on Leicester City at Goodison Park on Sunday at 7:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. Leicester City currently has 22 points, and is ninth in the league. Everton has 18 points, and is in 14th place.
Everton and Leicester City Stats
- Leicester City is scoring 1.7 goals per match (fourth in the Premier League), and Everton is giving up 1.8 per game (16th in league).
- Everton is scoring 1.3 goals per game (12th in the Premier League), and Leicester City is giving up 1.5 per match (11th in league).
- Leicester City's goal differential is +3, which ranks fifth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Everton is 15th in the league, at -8.
Leicester City Key Players
- Jamie Vardy has nine goals in 15 games -- No. 1 on Leicester City, and second in the league.
- James Maddison has four goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 15 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Leicester City's leader in assists is Maddison, who has three (on 12 chances created) in 15 league appearances.
Everton Key Players
- Demarai Gray is Everton's top scorer, with five goals (on 18 shots) in 16 league games.
- Andros Townsend has scored three times in 16 appearances.
- Everton's top playmaker is Abdoulaye Doucoure, with four assists in 12 games (seventh in league).
Leicester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Southampton
D 2-2
Away
12/5/2021
Aston Villa
L 2-1
Away
12/12/2021
Newcastle
W 4-0
Home
12/19/2021
Everton
-
Away
12/26/2021
Manchester City
-
Away
12/28/2021
Liverpool
-
Home
1/1/2022
Norwich City
-
Home
Everton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Arsenal
W 2-1
Home
12/12/2021
Crystal Palace
L 3-1
Away
12/16/2021
Chelsea
D 1-1
Away
12/19/2021
Leicester City
-
Home
12/26/2021
Burnley
-
Away
12/30/2021
Newcastle
-
Home
1/2/2022
Brighton
-
Home
