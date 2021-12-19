Everton FC vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Everton FC takes on Leicester City at Goodison Park on Sunday at 7:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. Leicester City currently has 22 points, and is ninth in the league. Everton has 18 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Everton vs. Leicester City

Match Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 AM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Stadium: Goodison Park

Everton and Leicester City Stats

Leicester City is scoring 1.7 goals per match (fourth in the Premier League), and Everton is giving up 1.8 per game (16th in league).

Everton is scoring 1.3 goals per game (12th in the Premier League), and Leicester City is giving up 1.5 per match (11th in league).

Leicester City's goal differential is +3, which ranks fifth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Everton is 15th in the league, at -8.

Leicester City Key Players

Jamie Vardy has nine goals in 15 games -- No. 1 on Leicester City, and second in the league.

James Maddison has four goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 15 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Leicester City's leader in assists is Maddison, who has three (on 12 chances created) in 15 league appearances.

Everton Key Players

Demarai Gray is Everton's top scorer, with five goals (on 18 shots) in 16 league games.

Andros Townsend has scored three times in 16 appearances.

Everton's top playmaker is Abdoulaye Doucoure, with four assists in 12 games (seventh in league).

Leicester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Southampton D 2-2 Away 12/5/2021 Aston Villa L 2-1 Away 12/12/2021 Newcastle W 4-0 Home 12/19/2021 Everton - Away 12/26/2021 Manchester City - Away 12/28/2021 Liverpool - Home 1/1/2022 Norwich City - Home

Everton Schedule