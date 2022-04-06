Everton FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/9/2022

Manchester United and Everton FC will meet at Goodison Park on Saturday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will begin on April 9 at 7:30 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network. Manchester United is currently seventh in the league table, with 51 points. Everton is 17th, with 25.

How to Watch Everton vs. Manchester United

Match Day: Saturday, April 9, 2022

Saturday, April 9, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Goodison Park

Everton and Manchester United Stats

Manchester United has scored 49 goals in 30 games (sixth in the Premier League), and Everton has conceded 49 in 28 (16th in league).

Everton has scored 30 goals in 28 games (16th in the Premier League), and Manchester United has conceded 41 in 30 (11th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Manchester United is seventh in the league, at +8.

Everton is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -19.

Manchester United Key Players

Manchester United is led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 12 goals (on 67 shots) in 24 league games.

Bruno Fernandes has nine goals in 28 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Manchester United.

Manchester United's leader in assists is Paul Pogba, who has nine in 17 games (third in league).

Manchester United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/6/2022 Manchester City L 4-1 Away 3/12/2022 Tottenham W 3-2 Home 4/2/2022 Leicester City D 1-1 Home 4/9/2022 Everton - Away 4/16/2022 Norwich City - Home 4/19/2022 Liverpool - Away 4/23/2022 Arsenal - Away

Everton Schedule