Everton FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/9/2022

How to Watch Everton FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manchester United and Everton FC will meet at Goodison Park on Saturday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will begin on April 9 at 7:30 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network. Manchester United is currently seventh in the league table, with 51 points. Everton is 17th, with 25.
How to Watch Everton vs. Manchester United
- Match Day: Saturday, April 9, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Goodison Park
Everton and Manchester United Stats
- Manchester United has scored 49 goals in 30 games (sixth in the Premier League), and Everton has conceded 49 in 28 (16th in league).
- Everton has scored 30 goals in 28 games (16th in the Premier League), and Manchester United has conceded 41 in 30 (11th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Manchester United is seventh in the league, at +8.
- Everton is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -19.
Manchester United Key Players
- Manchester United is led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 12 goals (on 67 shots) in 24 league games.
- Bruno Fernandes has nine goals in 28 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Manchester United.
- Manchester United's leader in assists is Paul Pogba, who has nine in 17 games (third in league).
Everton Key Players
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Manchester City
L 4-1
Away
3/12/2022
Tottenham
W 3-2
Home
4/2/2022
Leicester City
D 1-1
Home
4/9/2022
Everton
-
Away
4/16/2022
Norwich City
-
Home
4/19/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
4/23/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
Everton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/17/2022
Newcastle
W 1-0
Home
4/3/2022
West Ham
L 2-1
Away
4/6/2022
Burnley
L 3-2
Away
4/9/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
4/20/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
4/24/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
5/1/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
