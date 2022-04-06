Everton FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Everton FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Manchester United and Everton FC will meet at Goodison Park on Saturday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will begin on April 9 at 7:30 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network. Manchester United is currently seventh in the league table, with 51 points. Everton is 17th, with 25.

How to Watch Everton vs. Manchester United

Everton and Manchester United Stats

  • Manchester United has scored 49 goals in 30 games (sixth in the Premier League), and Everton has conceded 49 in 28 (16th in league).
  • Everton has scored 30 goals in 28 games (16th in the Premier League), and Manchester United has conceded 41 in 30 (11th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Manchester United is seventh in the league, at +8.
  • Everton is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -19.

Manchester United Key Players

  • Manchester United is led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 12 goals (on 67 shots) in 24 league games.
  • Bruno Fernandes has nine goals in 28 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Manchester United.
  • Manchester United's leader in assists is Paul Pogba, who has nine in 17 games (third in league).

Everton Key Players

Manchester United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Manchester City

L 4-1

Away

3/12/2022

Tottenham

W 3-2

Home

4/2/2022

Leicester City

D 1-1

Home

4/9/2022

Everton

-

Away

4/16/2022

Norwich City

-

Home

4/19/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

4/23/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

Everton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/17/2022

Newcastle

W 1-0

Home

4/3/2022

West Ham

L 2-1

Away

4/6/2022

Burnley

L 3-2

Away

4/9/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

4/20/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

4/24/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

5/1/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Everton vs. Manchester United

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
7:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
