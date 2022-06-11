Faroe Islands vs. Lithuania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

How to Watch Faroe Islands vs. Lithuania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Faroe Islands hosts Lithuania in the UEFA Nations League at Torsvollur on Saturday, June 11. The two teams will battle at 12:00 PM ET, airing on FOX Sports Networks.
- Match Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Torsvollur
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Faroe Islands and Lithuania Stats
- Faroe Islands has not scored yet in this tournament, while Lithuania has allowed eight goals (4.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Faroe Islands scored seven goals (0.7 per game) and Lithuania gave up 19 goals (2.4 per game).
- Lithuania has not scored yet in this tournament. Faroe Islands has allowed five goals (2.5 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Lithuania scored four goals (0.5 per game) and Faroe Islands conceded 23 goals (2.3 per game).
- Faroe Islands has been outscored 5-0, and its -5 goal differential is 49th in the UEFA Nations League. (It was -16 in World Cup qualifying.)
- Lithuania's goal difference (-8) ranks 54th in the UEFA Nations League (and it was -15 during the UEFA World Cup qualification campaign).
Faroe Islands Players to Watch
- Klaemint Olsen had three goals and one assist for Faroe Islands in World Cup qualifying.
- Solvi Vatnhamar had one goal in World Cup qualifying.
- Brandur Hendriksson Olsen put up one assist for Faroe Islands during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
- Heini Vatnsdal had one goal in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.
Lithuania Players to Watch
- Justas Lasickas recorded one goal and one assist for Lithuania in World Cup qualifiers.
- Arvydas Novikovas posted two assists in World Cup qualifiers.
- Fedor Cernych tallied two goals for Lithuania during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
- Rolandas Baravykas netted one goal in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.
Faroe Islands Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Turkey
June 4
L 4-0
Away
Luxembourg
June 7
L 1-0
Home
Lithuania
June 11
-
Home
Luxembourg
June 14
-
Away
Lithuania
September 22
-
Away
Turkey
September 25
-
Home
Lithuania Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Luxembourg
June 4
L 2-0
Home
Turkey
June 7
L 6-0
Home
Faroe Islands
June 11
-
Away
Turkey
June 14
-
Away
Faroe Islands
September 22
-
Home
Luxembourg
September 25
-
Away
