Faroe Islands vs. Lithuania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

Faroe Islands hosts Lithuania in the UEFA Nations League at Torsvollur on Saturday, June 11. The two teams will battle at 12:00 PM ET, airing on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Faroe Islands vs. Lithuania

Match Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Torsvollur

Faroe Islands and Lithuania Stats

Faroe Islands has not scored yet in this tournament, while Lithuania has allowed eight goals (4.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Faroe Islands scored seven goals (0.7 per game) and Lithuania gave up 19 goals (2.4 per game).

Lithuania has not scored yet in this tournament. Faroe Islands has allowed five goals (2.5 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Lithuania scored four goals (0.5 per game) and Faroe Islands conceded 23 goals (2.3 per game).

Faroe Islands has been outscored 5-0, and its -5 goal differential is 49th in the UEFA Nations League. (It was -16 in World Cup qualifying.)

Lithuania's goal difference (-8) ranks 54th in the UEFA Nations League (and it was -15 during the UEFA World Cup qualification campaign).

Faroe Islands Players to Watch

Klaemint Olsen had three goals and one assist for Faroe Islands in World Cup qualifying.

Solvi Vatnhamar had one goal in World Cup qualifying.

Brandur Hendriksson Olsen put up one assist for Faroe Islands during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Heini Vatnsdal had one goal in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Lithuania Players to Watch

Justas Lasickas recorded one goal and one assist for Lithuania in World Cup qualifiers.

Arvydas Novikovas posted two assists in World Cup qualifiers.

Fedor Cernych tallied two goals for Lithuania during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

Rolandas Baravykas netted one goal in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Faroe Islands Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Turkey June 4 L 4-0 Away Luxembourg June 7 L 1-0 Home Lithuania June 11 - Home Luxembourg June 14 - Away Lithuania September 22 - Away Turkey September 25 - Home

Lithuania Schedule