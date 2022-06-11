Faroe Islands vs. Lithuania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Faroe Islands vs. Lithuania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Image placeholder title

Faroe Islands hosts Lithuania in the UEFA Nations League at Torsvollur on Saturday, June 11. The two teams will battle at 12:00 PM ET, airing on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Faroe Islands vs. Lithuania

  • Match Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Torsvollur
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Faroe Islands and Lithuania Stats

  • Faroe Islands has not scored yet in this tournament, while Lithuania has allowed eight goals (4.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Faroe Islands scored seven goals (0.7 per game) and Lithuania gave up 19 goals (2.4 per game).
  • Lithuania has not scored yet in this tournament. Faroe Islands has allowed five goals (2.5 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Lithuania scored four goals (0.5 per game) and Faroe Islands conceded 23 goals (2.3 per game).
  • Faroe Islands has been outscored 5-0, and its -5 goal differential is 49th in the UEFA Nations League. (It was -16 in World Cup qualifying.)
  • Lithuania's goal difference (-8) ranks 54th in the UEFA Nations League (and it was -15 during the UEFA World Cup qualification campaign).

Faroe Islands Players to Watch

  • Klaemint Olsen had three goals and one assist for Faroe Islands in World Cup qualifying.
  • Solvi Vatnhamar had one goal in World Cup qualifying.
  • Brandur Hendriksson Olsen put up one assist for Faroe Islands during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • Heini Vatnsdal had one goal in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Lithuania Players to Watch

  • Justas Lasickas recorded one goal and one assist for Lithuania in World Cup qualifiers.
  • Arvydas Novikovas posted two assists in World Cup qualifiers.
  • Fedor Cernych tallied two goals for Lithuania during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • Rolandas Baravykas netted one goal in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Faroe Islands Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Turkey

June 4

L 4-0

Away

Luxembourg

June 7

L 1-0

Home

Lithuania

June 11

-

Home

Luxembourg

June 14

-

Away

Lithuania

September 22

-

Away

Turkey

September 25

-

Home

Lithuania Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Luxembourg

June 4

L 2-0

Home

Turkey

June 7

L 6-0

Home

Faroe Islands

June 11

-

Away

Turkey

June 14

-

Away

Faroe Islands

September 22

-

Home

Luxembourg

September 25

-

Away

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Faroe Islands vs. Lithuania

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Image placeholder title
Soccer

Ireland vs. Scotland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Faroe Islands vs. Lithuania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_11525758
High School Football

How to Watch West Virginia North-South Football All-Star Game

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
TEXAS LONGHORNS BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: East Carolina vs Texas in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Virginia Tech Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Virginia Tech vs Oklahoma in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1012537771h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Ireland vs. Scotland

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Mike Weir plays a shot from a bunker on the tenth hole during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

2022 Curtis Cup, Second Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18392769
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Arkansas vs North Carolina

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Andrei Vasilevskiy
SI Guide

The Lightning Are in a Familiar Place vs. Rangers

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy