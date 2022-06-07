Faroe Islands vs. Luxembourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/7/2022

How to Watch Faroe Islands vs. Luxembourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Luxembourg hits the pitch against Faroe Islands at Torsvollur on Tuesday, June 7. The two squads will square off at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play.
How to Watch Faroe Islands vs. Luxembourg
- Match Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Torsvollur
Faroe Islands and Luxembourg Stats
- Faroe Islands has not scored a goal yet in this tournament, and Luxembourg has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Faroe Islands scored seven goals (0.7 per game) and Luxembourg conceded 18 goals (2.3 per game).
- In the UEFA Nations League, Luxembourg has put up two goals in one games (17th in league), and Faroe Islands has allowed four in one matches (45th). In World Cup qualifying, Luxembourg scored eight goals (one per game) and Faroe Islands conceded 23 goals (2.3 per game).
- Faroe Islands' goal difference (-4) ranks 48th in the UEFA Nations League. It was -16 during its World Cup qualification cycle.
- With 2 goals scored and 0 allowed, Luxembourg is seventh in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was -10 during the UEFA World Cup qualification campaign.
Faroe Islands Players to Watch
- Faroe Islands' Klaemint Olsen had three goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying.
- During World Cup qualifying, Hallur Hansson had one assist.
- Faroe Islands' Brandur Hendriksson Olsen recorded one assist during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
- Joan Edmundsson had one assist in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.
Luxembourg Players to Watch
- Gerson Rodrigues totaled five goals and two assists for Luxembourg in World Cup qualifiers.
- Rodrigues aided Troyes' offense by racking up one goal and one assist in 13 Ligue 1 games.
- During this tournament, Danel Sinani has two goals. Plus, he registered two assists in World Cup qualifiers.
- Mica Pinto scored one goal for Luxembourg during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
- During the qualification cycle for the World Cup, Christopher Martins notched one assist.
Faroe Islands Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Turkey
June 4
L 4-0
Away
Luxembourg
June 7
-
Home
Lithuania
June 11
-
Home
Luxembourg
June 14
-
Away
Lithuania
September 22
-
Away
Luxembourg Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Lithuania
June 4
W 2-0
Away
Faroe Islands
June 7
-
Away
Turkey
June 11
-
Home
Faroe Islands
June 14
-
Home
Turkey
September 22
-
Away
