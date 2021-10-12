In a Group F qualifying match, Scotland (14 points) will face the Faroe Islands (4 points). Scotland has been the second-best team in the group while the Faroe Islands have already been eliminated from contention.

How to Watch Faroe Islands vs. Scotland in World Cup Qualifying:

Match Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Match Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 10

Live stream the Faroe Islands vs. Scotland match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Scotland is coming off a 3–2 win over Israel on Saturday that saw Scott McTominay score a goal in the 94th minute to seal the win. Scotland put itself in a 2–1 hole in the first half but scored twice in the second half.

The team is second to Denmark (21 points) in the group standings.

The Faroe Islands have just one win in group play and sit fifth out of six teams. That lone win came in September, a 2–1 victory over Moldova, the last-place team in the group.

Scotland won its March meeting with the Faroe Islands by a score of 4–0. John McGinn scored a pair of goals for the winning side.

With a four-point advantage over Israel and Austria, a win Tuesday would help Scotland close in on securing a second-place finish in the group and advancement to the second round of World Cup qualifying.

Regional restrictions may apply.