    • October 12, 2021
    How to Watch Faroe Islands vs. Scotland in World Cup Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Faroe Islands face second-place Scotland in Group F in World Cup qualifying action.
    In a Group F qualifying match, Scotland (14 points) will face the Faroe Islands (4 points). Scotland has been the second-best team in the group while the Faroe Islands have already been eliminated from contention.

    How to Watch Faroe Islands vs. Scotland in World Cup Qualifying:

    Match Date: Oct. 12, 2021

    Match Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 10

    Live stream the Faroe Islands vs. Scotland match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Scotland is coming off a 3–2 win over Israel on Saturday that saw Scott McTominay score a goal in the 94th minute to seal the win. Scotland put itself in a 2–1 hole in the first half but scored twice in the second half.

    The team is second to Denmark (21 points) in the group standings.

    The Faroe Islands have just one win in group play and sit fifth out of six teams. That lone win came in September, a 2–1 victory over Moldova, the last-place team in the group.

    Scotland won its March meeting with the Faroe Islands by a score of 4–0. John McGinn scored a pair of goals for the winning side.

    With a four-point advantage over Israel and Austria, a win Tuesday would help Scotland close in on securing a second-place finish in the group and advancement to the second round of World Cup qualifying.

    How To Watch

    October
    12
    2021

    Faroe Islands vs Scotland

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 10
    Time
    2:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Soccer

