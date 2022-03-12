On Saturday, FC Arouca and FC Pacos Ferreira will face off in POR 1 action. The clubs will battle at 1:00 PM ET, broadcast on from Estadio Municipal de Arouca. With 22 points, FC Arouca is currently 15th in the league table. FC Pacos Ferreira has 27 points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch FC Arouca vs. FC Pacos Ferreira

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV:

Stadium: Estadio Municipal de Arouca

FC Arouca and FC Pacos Ferreira Stats

FC Arouca has scored 23 goals in 25 matches (15th in POR 1), and FC Pacos Ferreira has conceded 31 in 25 (eighth in league).

FC Pacos Ferreira is scoring 0.9 goals per game (17th in POR 1), and FC Arouca is conceding 1.8 per match (16th in league).

FC Arouca's goal differential (-22) is 17th in the league.

FC Pacos Ferreira has a goal differential of -9 on the season, 12th in the league.

FC Arouca Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Vitoria Guimarares W 3-1 Away 2/26/2022 Moreirense FC D 1-1 Home 3/5/2022 Sporting L 2-0 Away 3/12/2022 FC Pacos Ferreira - Home 3/19/2022 CD Tondela - Away 4/3/2022 Gil Vicente Barcelos - Home 4/10/2022 Boavista Porto - Away

FC Pacos Ferreira Schedule