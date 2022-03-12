Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Arouca vs. FC Pacos Ferreira: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday, FC Arouca and FC Pacos Ferreira will face off in POR 1 action. The clubs will battle at 1:00 PM ET, broadcast on from Estadio Municipal de Arouca. With 22 points, FC Arouca is currently 15th in the league table. FC Pacos Ferreira has 27 points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch FC Arouca vs. FC Pacos Ferreira

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Estadio Municipal de Arouca
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Arouca and FC Pacos Ferreira Stats

  • FC Arouca has scored 23 goals in 25 matches (15th in POR 1), and FC Pacos Ferreira has conceded 31 in 25 (eighth in league).
  • FC Pacos Ferreira is scoring 0.9 goals per game (17th in POR 1), and FC Arouca is conceding 1.8 per match (16th in league).
  • FC Arouca's goal differential (-22) is 17th in the league.
  • FC Pacos Ferreira has a goal differential of -9 on the season, 12th in the league.

FC Arouca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Vitoria Guimarares

W 3-1

Away

2/26/2022

Moreirense FC

D 1-1

Home

3/5/2022

Sporting

L 2-0

Away

3/12/2022

FC Pacos Ferreira

-

Home

3/19/2022

CD Tondela

-

Away

4/3/2022

Gil Vicente Barcelos

-

Home

4/10/2022

Boavista Porto

-

Away

FC Pacos Ferreira Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

FC Vizela

W 2-1

Home

2/25/2022

Belenenses Lisbon

W 2-0

Away

3/6/2022

FC Porto

L 4-2

Home

3/12/2022

FC Arouca

-

Away

3/20/2022

Moreirense FC

-

Home

4/3/2022

Sporting

-

Away

4/10/2022

Maritimo Madeira

-

Home

