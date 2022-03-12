How to Watch FC Arouca vs. FC Pacos Ferreira: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, FC Arouca and FC Pacos Ferreira will face off in POR 1 action. The clubs will battle at 1:00 PM ET, broadcast on from Estadio Municipal de Arouca. With 22 points, FC Arouca is currently 15th in the league table. FC Pacos Ferreira has 27 points, and is in 11th place.
How to Watch FC Arouca vs. FC Pacos Ferreira
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Stadium: Estadio Municipal de Arouca
FC Arouca and FC Pacos Ferreira Stats
- FC Arouca has scored 23 goals in 25 matches (15th in POR 1), and FC Pacos Ferreira has conceded 31 in 25 (eighth in league).
- FC Pacos Ferreira is scoring 0.9 goals per game (17th in POR 1), and FC Arouca is conceding 1.8 per match (16th in league).
- FC Arouca's goal differential (-22) is 17th in the league.
- FC Pacos Ferreira has a goal differential of -9 on the season, 12th in the league.
FC Arouca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Vitoria Guimarares
W 3-1
Away
2/26/2022
Moreirense FC
D 1-1
Home
3/5/2022
Sporting
L 2-0
Away
3/12/2022
FC Pacos Ferreira
-
Home
3/19/2022
CD Tondela
-
Away
4/3/2022
Gil Vicente Barcelos
-
Home
4/10/2022
Boavista Porto
-
Away
FC Pacos Ferreira Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
FC Vizela
W 2-1
Home
2/25/2022
Belenenses Lisbon
W 2-0
Away
3/6/2022
FC Porto
L 4-2
Home
3/12/2022
FC Arouca
-
Away
3/20/2022
Moreirense FC
-
Home
4/3/2022
Sporting
-
Away
4/10/2022
Maritimo Madeira
-
Home
How To Watch
March
12
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
1:00
PM/EST
