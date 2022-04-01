Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Arouca vs. Gil Vicente Barcelos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday in POR 1 will include Gil Vicente Barcelos versus FC Arouca, with action beginning from Estadio Municipal de Arouca at 1:00 PM ET on GolTV. With 46 points, Gil Vicente Barcelos is fifth in the league. FC Arouca has 23 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch FC Arouca vs. Gil Vicente Barcelos

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: GolTV
  • Stadium: Estadio Municipal de Arouca
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Arouca and Gil Vicente Barcelos Stats

  • Gil Vicente Barcelos is fifth in POR 1 offensively (1.4 goals per match), and FC Arouca is 17th defensively (1.8 allowed per match).
  • FC Arouca is scoring 0.9 goals per game (15th in POR 1), and Gil Vicente Barcelos is giving up one per game (fourth in league).
  • Gil Vicente Barcelos is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +12.
  • FC Arouca is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -23.

Gil Vicente Barcelos Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Estoril Praia

D 0-0

Home

3/13/2022

SC Braga

W 1-0

Away

3/20/2022

Maritimo Madeira

D 1-1

Home

4/2/2022

FC Arouca

-

Away

4/8/2022

Moreirense FC

-

Home

4/15/2022

FC Famalicao

-

Away

4/24/2022

FC Pacos Ferreira

-

Home

FC Arouca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Sporting

L 2-0

Away

3/12/2022

FC Pacos Ferreira

L 1-0

Home

3/19/2022

CD Tondela

D 2-2

Away

4/2/2022

Gil Vicente Barcelos

-

Home

4/9/2022

Boavista Porto

-

Away

4/15/2022

Santa Clara Azores

-

Home

4/24/2022

FC Vizela

-

Away

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Arouca vs. Gil Vicente

TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
