How to Watch FC Arouca vs. Gil Vicente Barcelos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in POR 1 will include Gil Vicente Barcelos versus FC Arouca, with action beginning from Estadio Municipal de Arouca at 1:00 PM ET on GolTV. With 46 points, Gil Vicente Barcelos is fifth in the league. FC Arouca has 23 points, and is in 15th place.
How to Watch FC Arouca vs. Gil Vicente Barcelos
- Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: GolTV
- Stadium: Estadio Municipal de Arouca
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
FC Arouca and Gil Vicente Barcelos Stats
- Gil Vicente Barcelos is fifth in POR 1 offensively (1.4 goals per match), and FC Arouca is 17th defensively (1.8 allowed per match).
- FC Arouca is scoring 0.9 goals per game (15th in POR 1), and Gil Vicente Barcelos is giving up one per game (fourth in league).
- Gil Vicente Barcelos is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +12.
- FC Arouca is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -23.
Gil Vicente Barcelos Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
Estoril Praia
D 0-0
Home
3/13/2022
SC Braga
W 1-0
Away
3/20/2022
Maritimo Madeira
D 1-1
Home
4/2/2022
FC Arouca
-
Away
4/8/2022
Moreirense FC
-
Home
4/15/2022
FC Famalicao
-
Away
4/24/2022
FC Pacos Ferreira
-
Home
FC Arouca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Sporting
L 2-0
Away
3/12/2022
FC Pacos Ferreira
L 1-0
Home
3/19/2022
CD Tondela
D 2-2
Away
4/2/2022
Gil Vicente Barcelos
-
Home
4/9/2022
Boavista Porto
-
Away
4/15/2022
Santa Clara Azores
-
Home
4/24/2022
FC Vizela
-
Away
How To Watch
April
2
2022
Arouca vs. Gil Vicente
TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
