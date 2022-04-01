Saturday in POR 1 will include Gil Vicente Barcelos versus FC Arouca, with action beginning from Estadio Municipal de Arouca at 1:00 PM ET on GolTV. With 46 points, Gil Vicente Barcelos is fifth in the league. FC Arouca has 23 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch FC Arouca vs. Gil Vicente Barcelos

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: GolTV

GolTV Stadium: Estadio Municipal de Arouca

FC Arouca and Gil Vicente Barcelos Stats

Gil Vicente Barcelos is fifth in POR 1 offensively (1.4 goals per match), and FC Arouca is 17th defensively (1.8 allowed per match).

FC Arouca is scoring 0.9 goals per game (15th in POR 1), and Gil Vicente Barcelos is giving up one per game (fourth in league).

Gil Vicente Barcelos is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +12.

FC Arouca is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -23.

Gil Vicente Barcelos Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/4/2022 Estoril Praia D 0-0 Home 3/13/2022 SC Braga W 1-0 Away 3/20/2022 Maritimo Madeira D 1-1 Home 4/2/2022 FC Arouca - Away 4/8/2022 Moreirense FC - Home 4/15/2022 FC Famalicao - Away 4/24/2022 FC Pacos Ferreira - Home

FC Arouca Schedule