Saturday's slate in the Bundesliga will see FC Augsburg play host to FSV Mainz. The game at WWK ARENA gets underway at 9:30 AM ET. FSV Mainz is ninth in the league, with 34 points. FC Augsburg is 14th, with 26.

How to Watch FC Augsburg vs. FSV Mainz

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV:

Stadium: WWK ARENA

FC Augsburg and FSV Mainz Stats

FSV Mainz puts up 1.5 goals per game (ninth in the Bundesliga), and FC Augsburg gives up 1.6 per match (14th in league).

FC Augsburg has scored 27 goals in 25 matches (13th in the Bundesliga), and FSV Mainz has conceded 29 in 24 (third in league).

FSV Mainz has a goal differential of +6 for the season, seventh in the league.

FC Augsburg has a goal differential of -14 for the season, 14th in the league.

FSV Mainz Key Players

Jonathan Michael Burkardt is FSV Mainz's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 33 shots) in 24 league games.

Lee Jae Sung is FSV Mainz's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 24 league games.

Karim Onisiwo is FSV Mainz's leader in assists, with seven (on 23 chances created) in 22 league appearances.

FSV Mainz Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 SC Freiburg D 1-1 Away 2/18/2022 Bayer Leverkusen W 3-2 Home 2/26/2022 Union Berlin L 3-1 Away 3/12/2022 FC Augsburg - Away 3/16/2022 Borussia Dortmund - Home 3/19/2022 Arminia - Home 4/3/2022 Borussia Monchengladbach - Away

