How to Watch FC Augsburg vs. FSV Mainz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's slate in the Bundesliga will see FC Augsburg play host to FSV Mainz. The game at WWK ARENA gets underway at 9:30 AM ET. FSV Mainz is ninth in the league, with 34 points. FC Augsburg is 14th, with 26.
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: WWK ARENA
FC Augsburg and FSV Mainz Stats
- FSV Mainz puts up 1.5 goals per game (ninth in the Bundesliga), and FC Augsburg gives up 1.6 per match (14th in league).
- FC Augsburg has scored 27 goals in 25 matches (13th in the Bundesliga), and FSV Mainz has conceded 29 in 24 (third in league).
- FSV Mainz has a goal differential of +6 for the season, seventh in the league.
- FC Augsburg has a goal differential of -14 for the season, 14th in the league.
FSV Mainz Key Players
- Jonathan Michael Burkardt is FSV Mainz's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 33 shots) in 24 league games.
- Lee Jae Sung is FSV Mainz's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 24 league games.
- Karim Onisiwo is FSV Mainz's leader in assists, with seven (on 23 chances created) in 22 league appearances.
FC Augsburg Key Players
FSV Mainz Schedule
2/12/2022
SC Freiburg
D 1-1
Away
2/18/2022
Bayer Leverkusen
W 3-2
Home
2/26/2022
Union Berlin
L 3-1
Away
3/12/2022
FC Augsburg
-
Away
3/16/2022
Borussia Dortmund
-
Home
3/19/2022
Arminia
-
Home
4/3/2022
Borussia Monchengladbach
-
Away
FC Augsburg Schedule
2/19/2022
SC Freiburg
L 2-1
Home
2/27/2022
Borussia Dortmund
D 1-1
Home
3/4/2022
Arminia
W 1-0
Away
3/12/2022
FSV Mainz
-
Home
3/19/2022
VfB Stuttgart
-
Away
4/3/2022
VfL Wolfsburg
-
Home
4/9/2022
Bayern Munich
-
Away
