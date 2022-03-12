Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Augsburg vs. FSV Mainz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday's slate in the Bundesliga will see FC Augsburg play host to FSV Mainz. The game at WWK ARENA gets underway at 9:30 AM ET. FSV Mainz is ninth in the league, with 34 points. FC Augsburg is 14th, with 26.

How to Watch FC Augsburg vs. FSV Mainz

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:30 AM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: WWK ARENA
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

FC Augsburg and FSV Mainz Stats

  • FSV Mainz puts up 1.5 goals per game (ninth in the Bundesliga), and FC Augsburg gives up 1.6 per match (14th in league).
  • FC Augsburg has scored 27 goals in 25 matches (13th in the Bundesliga), and FSV Mainz has conceded 29 in 24 (third in league).
  • FSV Mainz has a goal differential of +6 for the season, seventh in the league.
  • FC Augsburg has a goal differential of -14 for the season, 14th in the league.

FSV Mainz Key Players

  • Jonathan Michael Burkardt is FSV Mainz's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 33 shots) in 24 league games.
  • Lee Jae Sung is FSV Mainz's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 24 league games.
  • Karim Onisiwo is FSV Mainz's leader in assists, with seven (on 23 chances created) in 22 league appearances.

FC Augsburg Key Players

FSV Mainz Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

SC Freiburg

D 1-1

Away

2/18/2022

Bayer Leverkusen

W 3-2

Home

2/26/2022

Union Berlin

L 3-1

Away

3/12/2022

FC Augsburg

-

Away

3/16/2022

Borussia Dortmund

-

Home

3/19/2022

Arminia

-

Home

4/3/2022

Borussia Monchengladbach

-

Away

FC Augsburg Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

SC Freiburg

L 2-1

Home

2/27/2022

Borussia Dortmund

D 1-1

Home

3/4/2022

Arminia

W 1-0

Away

3/12/2022

FSV Mainz

-

Home

3/19/2022

VfB Stuttgart

-

Away

4/3/2022

VfL Wolfsburg

-

Home

4/9/2022

Bayern Munich

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
9:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

