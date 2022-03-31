Mar 26, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico (13) and midfielder Benjamin Bender (15) hug as FC Cincinnati forwards Brandon Vazquez (19) and Nick Markanich (33) walk off at the end of the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's action in MLS will see CF Montréal play FC Cincinnati. The game at TQL Stadium starts at 4:00 PM ET. FC Cincinnati is currently 17th overall in the league in points, with six. Montreal is 26th, with one.

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. Montreal

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Match Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Stadium: TQL Stadium

TQL Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Cincinnati and Montreal Stats

FC Cincinnati is 13th in MLS in goals scored (five in 5 matches), and Montreal is 28th in goals conceded (11 in 4).

Montreal is 13th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and FC Cincinnati is 26th defensively (two allowed per match).

FC Cincinnati's goal differential (-5) is 24th in the league.

Montreal is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -6.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

Brandon Vazquez is FC Cincinnati's leading scorer, with four goals (on 12 shots) in five league games.

Ronald Matarrita is FC Cincinnati's second-leading scorer, with one goal (on one shot, 0.5 per game) in two league appearances.

Matarrita is FC Cincinnati's leader in assists, with two (on four chances created) in two league appearances.

Montreal Key Players

FC Cincinnati Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/12/2022 Orlando City SC W 2-1 Away 3/19/2022 Inter Miami CF W 3-1 Home 3/26/2022 Charlotte FC L 2-0 Away 4/2/2022 Montreal - Home 4/9/2022 Seattle - Away 4/16/2022 Atlanta United FC - Away 4/24/2022 LAFC - Home

Montreal Schedule