How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's action in MLS will see CF Montréal play FC Cincinnati. The game at TQL Stadium starts at 4:00 PM ET. FC Cincinnati is currently 17th overall in the league in points, with six. Montreal is 26th, with one.
- Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Match Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Stadium: TQL Stadium
Live Stream on fuboTV:
FC Cincinnati and Montreal Stats
- FC Cincinnati is 13th in MLS in goals scored (five in 5 matches), and Montreal is 28th in goals conceded (11 in 4).
- Montreal is 13th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and FC Cincinnati is 26th defensively (two allowed per match).
- FC Cincinnati's goal differential (-5) is 24th in the league.
- Montreal is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -6.
FC Cincinnati Key Players
- Brandon Vazquez is FC Cincinnati's leading scorer, with four goals (on 12 shots) in five league games.
- Ronald Matarrita is FC Cincinnati's second-leading scorer, with one goal (on one shot, 0.5 per game) in two league appearances.
- Matarrita is FC Cincinnati's leader in assists, with two (on four chances created) in two league appearances.
Montreal Key Players
FC Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Orlando City SC
W 2-1
Away
3/19/2022
Inter Miami CF
W 3-1
Home
3/26/2022
Charlotte FC
L 2-0
Away
4/2/2022
Montreal
-
Home
4/9/2022
Seattle
-
Away
4/16/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
4/24/2022
LAFC
-
Home
Montreal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Philadelphia
L 2-1
Home
3/12/2022
NYCFC
L 4-1
Away
3/19/2022
Atlanta United FC
D 3-3
Away
4/2/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
4/9/2022
New York
-
Away
4/16/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
4/23/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
