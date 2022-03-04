Feb 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) celebrates with forward Griffin Yow (22) after scoring a goal in the first half against the Charlotte FC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

DC United and FC Cincinnati will meet at TQL Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will begin on March 5 at 6:00 PM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. DC United is currently third in the league in points, with three. FC Cincinnati is 28th, with zero.

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. DC United

Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: TQL Stadium

TQL Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Cincinnati and DC United Stats

DC United scored 56 goals in 34 games last season (seventh in MLS), and FC Cincinnati conceded 74 (27th).

FC Cincinnati scored 37 goals in 34 games last season (23rd in MLS), and DC United gave up 54 (17th in league).

DC United was 11th in the league in goal differential last season, at +2.

FC Cincinnati's goal differential last season (-37) was 27th in the league.

DC United Key Players

Ola Kamara's offensive output last season included nine goals in 13 league games.

Nigel Robertha had four goals (in 18 league games).

Julian Gressel recorded nine assists last season.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

Brenner had eight goals in 33 games last season, 35th in the league.

Luciano Acosta contributed seven goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 31 league appearances.

Acosta contributed seven assists (15th in league) last season.

DC United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Charlotte FC W 3-0 Home 3/5/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away 3/12/2022 Chicago - Home 3/19/2022 Toronto FC - Away 4/2/2022 Atlanta United FC - Home

FC Cincinnati Schedule