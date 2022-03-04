How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
DC United and FC Cincinnati will meet at TQL Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will begin on March 5 at 6:00 PM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. DC United is currently third in the league in points, with three. FC Cincinnati is 28th, with zero.
How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. DC United
- Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: TQL Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
FC Cincinnati and DC United Stats
- DC United scored 56 goals in 34 games last season (seventh in MLS), and FC Cincinnati conceded 74 (27th).
- FC Cincinnati scored 37 goals in 34 games last season (23rd in MLS), and DC United gave up 54 (17th in league).
- DC United was 11th in the league in goal differential last season, at +2.
- FC Cincinnati's goal differential last season (-37) was 27th in the league.
DC United Key Players
- Ola Kamara's offensive output last season included nine goals in 13 league games.
- Nigel Robertha had four goals (in 18 league games).
- Julian Gressel recorded nine assists last season.
FC Cincinnati Key Players
- Brenner had eight goals in 33 games last season, 35th in the league.
- Luciano Acosta contributed seven goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 31 league appearances.
- Acosta contributed seven assists (15th in league) last season.
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Charlotte FC
W 3-0
Home
3/5/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
3/12/2022
Chicago
-
Home
3/19/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
4/2/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
FC Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Austin FC
L 5-0
Away
3/5/2022
DC United
-
Home
3/12/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
3/19/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
3/26/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
