Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) celebrates with forward Griffin Yow (22) after scoring a goal in the first half against the Charlotte FC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) celebrates with forward Griffin Yow (22) after scoring a goal in the first half against the Charlotte FC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

DC United and FC Cincinnati will meet at TQL Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will begin on March 5 at 6:00 PM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. DC United is currently third in the league in points, with three. FC Cincinnati is 28th, with zero.

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. DC United

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Stadium: TQL Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Cincinnati and DC United Stats

  • DC United scored 56 goals in 34 games last season (seventh in MLS), and FC Cincinnati conceded 74 (27th).
  • FC Cincinnati scored 37 goals in 34 games last season (23rd in MLS), and DC United gave up 54 (17th in league).
  • DC United was 11th in the league in goal differential last season, at +2.
  • FC Cincinnati's goal differential last season (-37) was 27th in the league.

DC United Key Players

  • Ola Kamara's offensive output last season included nine goals in 13 league games.
  • Nigel Robertha had four goals (in 18 league games).
  • Julian Gressel recorded nine assists last season.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

  • Brenner had eight goals in 33 games last season, 35th in the league.
  • Luciano Acosta contributed seven goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 31 league appearances.
  • Acosta contributed seven assists (15th in league) last season.

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Charlotte FC

W 3-0

Home

3/5/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

3/12/2022

Chicago

-

Home

3/19/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

4/2/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

FC Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Austin FC

L 5-0

Away

3/5/2022

DC United

-

Home

3/12/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

3/19/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

3/26/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

D.C. United at FC Cincinnati

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Ernie Els
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Hoag Classic, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
USATSI_17134105
College Basketball

How to Watch Buffalo at Kent State

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jaelen House (10) celebrates with assistant coach Andy Hill after the game against the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives past Boise State Broncos guard Max Rice (12) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Nevada 73-67. Boise State Broncos win the Mountain West Regular Season Championship. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) dribbles the ball against Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) shoots over Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Marquette vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) reacts in pain after a foul call as forward Derek Fountain (20) checks on him during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) shoots during first half against the Nevada Wolf Pack at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy