How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Inter Miami CF hits the pitch against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on Saturday, March 19. The two MLS teams will battle at 1:00 PM ET. FC Cincinnati is currently 22nd overall in the league in points, with three. Inter Miami CF is 26th, with one.
How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF
- Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: TQL Stadium
Live Stream on fuboTV
FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF Stats
- FC Cincinnati is 20th in MLS offensively (0.7 goals per match), and Inter Miami CF is 24th defensively (2.3 conceded per match).
- Inter Miami CF is 26th in MLS offensively (0.3 goals per match), and FC Cincinnati is 24th defensively (2.3 allowed per game).
- FC Cincinnati has a goal differential of -5 for the season, which is 24th in the league.
- Inter Miami CF's goal differential (-6) is 27th in the league.
FC Cincinnati Key Players
- FC Cincinnati is led by Brandon Vazquez, who has two goals in three games (fifth in league).
- Ronald Matarrita has zero goals in one appearances, the No. 2 scorer on FC Cincinnati.
- FC Cincinnati's leader in assists is Nick Hagglund, who has one in three games (10th in league).
Inter Miami CF Key Players
FC Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Austin FC
L 5-0
Away
3/5/2022
DC United
L 1-0
Home
3/12/2022
Orlando City SC
W 2-1
Away
3/19/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
3/26/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
4/2/2022
Montreal
-
Home
4/9/2022
Seattle
-
Away
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Chicago
D 0-0
Home
3/6/2022
Austin FC
L 5-1
Away
3/12/2022
LAFC
L 2-0
Home
3/19/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
4/2/2022
Houston
-
Home
4/9/2022
New England
-
Home
4/16/2022
Seattle
-
Away
