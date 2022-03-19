Mar 12, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF defender Christopher McVey (4) protects the ball from Los Angeles FC midfielder Brian Rodriguez (17) during the second half at Inter Miami CF Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami CF hits the pitch against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on Saturday, March 19. The two MLS teams will battle at 1:00 PM ET. FC Cincinnati is currently 22nd overall in the league in points, with three. Inter Miami CF is 26th, with one.

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF

Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: TQL Stadium

FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF Stats

FC Cincinnati is 20th in MLS offensively (0.7 goals per match), and Inter Miami CF is 24th defensively (2.3 conceded per match).

Inter Miami CF is 26th in MLS offensively (0.3 goals per match), and FC Cincinnati is 24th defensively (2.3 allowed per game).

FC Cincinnati has a goal differential of -5 for the season, which is 24th in the league.

Inter Miami CF's goal differential (-6) is 27th in the league.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

FC Cincinnati is led by Brandon Vazquez, who has two goals in three games (fifth in league).

Ronald Matarrita has zero goals in one appearances, the No. 2 scorer on FC Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati's leader in assists is Nick Hagglund, who has one in three games (10th in league).

Inter Miami CF Key Players

FC Cincinnati Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Austin FC L 5-0 Away 3/5/2022 DC United L 1-0 Home 3/12/2022 Orlando City SC W 2-1 Away 3/19/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home 3/26/2022 Charlotte FC - Away 4/2/2022 Montreal - Home 4/9/2022 Seattle - Away

