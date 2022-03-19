Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF defender Christopher McVey (4) protects the ball from Los Angeles FC midfielder Brian Rodriguez (17) during the second half at Inter Miami CF Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami CF hits the pitch against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on Saturday, March 19. The two MLS teams will battle at 1:00 PM ET. FC Cincinnati is currently 22nd overall in the league in points, with three. Inter Miami CF is 26th, with one.

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF

FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF Stats

  • FC Cincinnati is 20th in MLS offensively (0.7 goals per match), and Inter Miami CF is 24th defensively (2.3 conceded per match).
  • Inter Miami CF is 26th in MLS offensively (0.3 goals per match), and FC Cincinnati is 24th defensively (2.3 allowed per game).
  • FC Cincinnati has a goal differential of -5 for the season, which is 24th in the league.
  • Inter Miami CF's goal differential (-6) is 27th in the league.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

  • FC Cincinnati is led by Brandon Vazquez, who has two goals in three games (fifth in league).
  • Ronald Matarrita has zero goals in one appearances, the No. 2 scorer on FC Cincinnati.
  • FC Cincinnati's leader in assists is Nick Hagglund, who has one in three games (10th in league).

Inter Miami CF Key Players

FC Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Austin FC

L 5-0

Away

3/5/2022

DC United

L 1-0

Home

3/12/2022

Orlando City SC

W 2-1

Away

3/19/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

3/26/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

4/2/2022

Montreal

-

Home

4/9/2022

Seattle

-

Away

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Chicago

D 0-0

Home

3/6/2022

Austin FC

L 5-1

Away

3/12/2022

LAFC

L 2-0

Home

3/19/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

4/2/2022

Houston

-

Home

4/9/2022

New England

-

Home

4/16/2022

Seattle

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
