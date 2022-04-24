FC Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta (23), forward Cal Jennings (26) and forward Carlos Vela (10) celebrate after a goal against the Orange County SC in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta (23), forward Cal Jennings (26) and forward Carlos Vela (10) celebrate after a goal against the Orange County SC in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

FC Cincinnati takes on Los Angeles FC at TQL Stadium on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on FOX Sports Networks. LAFC has 16 points, ranking third overall in the league. FC Cincinnati has seven points, and is 24th overall.

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. LAFC

  • Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
  • Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: TQL Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Cincinnati and LAFC Stats

  • LAFC is scoring 2.4 goals per match (second in MLS), and FC Cincinnati is giving up two per game (22nd in league).
  • FC Cincinnati is scoring 1.1 goals per match (22nd in MLS), and LAFC is conceding one per match (eighth in league).
  • LAFC has a goal differential of +10 for the season, which is second in the league.
  • FC Cincinnati's goal differential (-6) is 25th in the league.

LAFC Key Players

  • LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has four goals (on 14 shots) in seven league games.
  • Christian Arango is LAFC's second-leading scorer, with two goals (on 12 shots, 1.7 per game) in seven league appearances.
  • Vela has two assists in seven games -- No. 1 on LAFC, and 10th in the league.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Orlando City SC

W 4-2

Away

4/9/2022

Los Angeles

L 2-1

Away

4/17/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 3-1

Home

4/24/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

5/1/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

5/7/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

5/14/2022

Colorado

-

Away

FC Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/26/2022

Charlotte FC

L 2-0

Away

4/2/2022

Montreal

L 4-3

Home

4/16/2022

Atlanta United FC

D 0-0

Away

4/24/2022

LAFC

-

Home

4/30/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

5/4/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

5/7/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Los Angeles FC at FC Cincinnati

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta (23), forward Cal Jennings (26) and forward Carlos Vela (10) celebrate after a goal against the Orange County SC in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta (23), forward Cal Jennings (26) and forward Carlos Vela (10) celebrate after a goal against the Orange County SC in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles FC

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago1000691106h
Women's College Tennis

How to Watch SEC Women's Championship Tennis: Texas A&M vs Georgia

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Royals vs. Mariners

By Ben Macaluso51 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with second baseman Nick Allen (2) after Allen scored a run against the Baltimore Orioles () during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with second baseman Nick Allen (2) after Allen scored a run against the Baltimore Orioles () during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
USATSI_18139639
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy