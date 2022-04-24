FC Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta (23), forward Cal Jennings (26) and forward Carlos Vela (10) celebrate after a goal against the Orange County SC in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

FC Cincinnati takes on Los Angeles FC at TQL Stadium on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on FOX Sports Networks. LAFC has 16 points, ranking third overall in the league. FC Cincinnati has seven points, and is 24th overall.

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. LAFC

Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Match Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: TQL Stadium

FC Cincinnati and LAFC Stats

LAFC is scoring 2.4 goals per match (second in MLS), and FC Cincinnati is giving up two per game (22nd in league).

FC Cincinnati is scoring 1.1 goals per match (22nd in MLS), and LAFC is conceding one per match (eighth in league).

LAFC has a goal differential of +10 for the season, which is second in the league.

FC Cincinnati's goal differential (-6) is 25th in the league.

LAFC Key Players

LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has four goals (on 14 shots) in seven league games.

Christian Arango is LAFC's second-leading scorer, with two goals (on 12 shots, 1.7 per game) in seven league appearances.

Vela has two assists in seven games -- No. 1 on LAFC, and 10th in the league.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

LAFC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/2/2022 Orlando City SC W 4-2 Away 4/9/2022 Los Angeles L 2-1 Away 4/17/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 3-1 Home 4/24/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away 5/1/2022 Minnesota United FC - Home 5/7/2022 Philadelphia - Home 5/14/2022 Colorado - Away

FC Cincinnati Schedule