FC Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Cincinnati takes on Los Angeles FC at TQL Stadium on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on FOX Sports Networks. LAFC has 16 points, ranking third overall in the league. FC Cincinnati has seven points, and is 24th overall.
How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. LAFC
- Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: TQL Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
FC Cincinnati and LAFC Stats
- LAFC is scoring 2.4 goals per match (second in MLS), and FC Cincinnati is giving up two per game (22nd in league).
- FC Cincinnati is scoring 1.1 goals per match (22nd in MLS), and LAFC is conceding one per match (eighth in league).
- LAFC has a goal differential of +10 for the season, which is second in the league.
- FC Cincinnati's goal differential (-6) is 25th in the league.
LAFC Key Players
- LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has four goals (on 14 shots) in seven league games.
- Christian Arango is LAFC's second-leading scorer, with two goals (on 12 shots, 1.7 per game) in seven league appearances.
- Vela has two assists in seven games -- No. 1 on LAFC, and 10th in the league.
FC Cincinnati Key Players
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Orlando City SC
W 4-2
Away
4/9/2022
Los Angeles
L 2-1
Away
4/17/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 3-1
Home
4/24/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
5/1/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
5/7/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
5/14/2022
Colorado
-
Away
FC Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/26/2022
Charlotte FC
L 2-0
Away
4/2/2022
Montreal
L 4-3
Home
4/16/2022
Atlanta United FC
D 0-0
Away
4/24/2022
LAFC
-
Home
4/30/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
5/4/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
5/7/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
