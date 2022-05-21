FC Cincinnati vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) reacts with the officials after the match against Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Saturday features New England Revolution playing FC Cincinnati. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 6:00 PM ET from TQL Stadium, airing on CBS. New England is 23rd in the league in points, with 12. FC Cincinnati is 10th, with 19.

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New England

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: TQL Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Cincinnati and New England Stats

  • New England scores 1.6 goals per match (ninth in MLS), and FC Cincinnati allows 1.5 per match (20th in league).
  • FC Cincinnati is 11th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and New England is 21st defensively (1.8 conceded per match).
  • New England is 18th in the league in goal differential, at -2.
  • FC Cincinnati is 18th in the league in goal differential, at -2.

New England Key Players

  • New England is led by Adam Buksa, who has five goals (on 17 shots) in nine league games.
  Also atop the scoring charts for New England is Buksa, who has five goals in nine games.
  • Carles Gil is New England's leader in assists, with three (on 33 chances created) in 11 league appearances.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Inter Miami CF

W 2-0

Home

5/7/2022

Columbus

D 2-2

Home

5/15/2022

Atlanta United FC

D 2-2

Away

5/21/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

5/28/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

6/12/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

6/15/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

FC Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Toronto FC

W 2-0

Home

5/7/2022

Minnesota United FC

W 1-0

Away

5/14/2022

Chicago

W 2-1

Away

5/21/2022

New England

-

Home

5/28/2022

Montreal

-

Away

6/18/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

6/24/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

How To Watch

May
21
2022

New England Revolution at FC Cincinnati

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

