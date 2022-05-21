FC Cincinnati vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) reacts with the officials after the match against Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Saturday features New England Revolution playing FC Cincinnati. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 6:00 PM ET from TQL Stadium, airing on CBS. New England is 23rd in the league in points, with 12. FC Cincinnati is 10th, with 19.

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New England

Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: TQL Stadium

TQL Stadium

FC Cincinnati and New England Stats

New England scores 1.6 goals per match (ninth in MLS), and FC Cincinnati allows 1.5 per match (20th in league).

FC Cincinnati is 11th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and New England is 21st defensively (1.8 conceded per match).

New England is 18th in the league in goal differential, at -2.

FC Cincinnati is 18th in the league in goal differential, at -2.

New England Key Players

New England is led by Adam Buksa, who has five goals (on 17 shots) in nine league games.

Carles Gil is New England's leader in assists, with three (on 33 chances created) in 11 league appearances.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

New England Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Inter Miami CF W 2-0 Home 5/7/2022 Columbus D 2-2 Home 5/15/2022 Atlanta United FC D 2-2 Away 5/21/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away 5/28/2022 Philadelphia - Home 6/12/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Away 6/15/2022 Orlando City SC - Home

FC Cincinnati Schedule