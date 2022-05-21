FC Cincinnati vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Saturday features New England Revolution playing FC Cincinnati. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 6:00 PM ET from TQL Stadium, airing on CBS. New England is 23rd in the league in points, with 12. FC Cincinnati is 10th, with 19.
How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New England
- Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: TQL Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
FC Cincinnati and New England Stats
- New England scores 1.6 goals per match (ninth in MLS), and FC Cincinnati allows 1.5 per match (20th in league).
- FC Cincinnati is 11th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and New England is 21st defensively (1.8 conceded per match).
- New England is 18th in the league in goal differential, at -2.
- FC Cincinnati is 18th in the league in goal differential, at -2.
New England Key Players
- New England is led by Adam Buksa, who has five goals (on 17 shots) in nine league games.
- Carles Gil is New England's leader in assists, with three (on 33 chances created) in 11 league appearances.
FC Cincinnati Key Players
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Inter Miami CF
W 2-0
Home
5/7/2022
Columbus
D 2-2
Home
5/15/2022
Atlanta United FC
D 2-2
Away
5/21/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
5/28/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
6/12/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
6/15/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
FC Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/4/2022
Toronto FC
W 2-0
Home
5/7/2022
Minnesota United FC
W 1-0
Away
5/14/2022
Chicago
W 2-1
Away
5/21/2022
New England
-
Home
5/28/2022
Montreal
-
Away
6/18/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
6/24/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
