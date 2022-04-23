FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Apr 16, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) reacts during the second half against the Portland Timbers at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Houston Dynamo-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Saturday features FC Dallas facing Houston Dynamo. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 3:00 PM ET from Toyota Stadium, broadcast on Univision. FC Dallas is currently sixth overall in the league in points, with 12. Houston is seventh, with 12.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Houston

Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Univision

Univision Stadium: Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas and Houston Stats

FC Dallas scores 1.4 goals per game (eighth in MLS), and Houston gives up one per game (eighth in league).

Houston is scoring 1.4 goals per match (eighth in MLS), and FC Dallas is giving up 0.6 per match (second in league).

FC Dallas' goal differential is +6, which is fourth in the league.

Houston's goal differential (+3) is seventh in the league.

FC Dallas Key Players

FC Dallas is led by Jesus Ferreira, who has five goals in seven games (first in league).

The second-leading scorer for FC Dallas is Alan Velasco, who has one goal in five games.

FC Dallas' leader in assists is Brandon Servania, who has three in seven games (third in league).

Houston Key Players

FC Dallas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/2/2022 Chicago D 0-0 Away 4/9/2022 Colorado W 3-1 Home 4/16/2022 New York D 0-0 Away 4/23/2022 Houston - Home 4/30/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Away 5/7/2022 Seattle - Home 5/14/2022 Los Angeles - Away

Houston Schedule