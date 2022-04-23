FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Saturday features FC Dallas facing Houston Dynamo. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 3:00 PM ET from Toyota Stadium, broadcast on Univision. FC Dallas is currently sixth overall in the league in points, with 12. Houston is seventh, with 12.
How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Houston
- Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Univision
- Stadium: Toyota Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
FC Dallas and Houston Stats
- FC Dallas scores 1.4 goals per game (eighth in MLS), and Houston gives up one per game (eighth in league).
- Houston is scoring 1.4 goals per match (eighth in MLS), and FC Dallas is giving up 0.6 per match (second in league).
- FC Dallas' goal differential is +6, which is fourth in the league.
- Houston's goal differential (+3) is seventh in the league.
FC Dallas Key Players
- FC Dallas is led by Jesus Ferreira, who has five goals in seven games (first in league).
- The second-leading scorer for FC Dallas is Alan Velasco, who has one goal in five games.
- FC Dallas' leader in assists is Brandon Servania, who has three in seven games (third in league).
Houston Key Players
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Chicago
D 0-0
Away
4/9/2022
Colorado
W 3-1
Home
4/16/2022
New York
D 0-0
Away
4/23/2022
Houston
-
Home
4/30/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
5/7/2022
Seattle
-
Home
5/14/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Inter Miami CF
W 3-1
Away
4/9/2022
San Jose
W 4-3
Home
4/16/2022
Portland
D 0-0
Home
4/23/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
4/30/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
5/7/2022
DC United
-
Away
5/14/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
How To Watch
April
23
2022
FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo
TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)