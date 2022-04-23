FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

MLS action on Saturday features FC Dallas facing Houston Dynamo. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 3:00 PM ET from Toyota Stadium, broadcast on Univision. FC Dallas is currently sixth overall in the league in points, with 12. Houston is seventh, with 12.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Houston

FC Dallas and Houston Stats

  • FC Dallas scores 1.4 goals per game (eighth in MLS), and Houston gives up one per game (eighth in league).
  • Houston is scoring 1.4 goals per match (eighth in MLS), and FC Dallas is giving up 0.6 per match (second in league).
  • FC Dallas' goal differential is +6, which is fourth in the league.
  • Houston's goal differential (+3) is seventh in the league.

FC Dallas Key Players

  • FC Dallas is led by Jesus Ferreira, who has five goals in seven games (first in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for FC Dallas is Alan Velasco, who has one goal in five games.
  • FC Dallas' leader in assists is Brandon Servania, who has three in seven games (third in league).

Houston Key Players

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Chicago

D 0-0

Away

4/9/2022

Colorado

W 3-1

Home

4/16/2022

New York

D 0-0

Away

4/23/2022

Houston

-

Home

4/30/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

5/7/2022

Seattle

-

Home

5/14/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Inter Miami CF

W 3-1

Away

4/9/2022

San Jose

W 4-3

Home

4/16/2022

Portland

D 0-0

Home

4/23/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

4/30/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

5/7/2022

DC United

-

Away

5/14/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

How To Watch

April
23
2022

FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo

TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

