FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

May 18, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) passes the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Russell Teibert (31) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas and Minnesota United FC will meet in MLS action on Sunday, May 22. The game at Toyota Stadium starts at 7:00 PM ET on CBS. FC Dallas currently has 22 points, ranking third overall in the league. Minnesota United FC has 15 points, and is 16th overall.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC

Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Toyota Stadium

Toyota Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Dallas and Minnesota United FC Stats

FC Dallas is seventh in MLS offensively (1.7 goals per match), and Minnesota United FC is seventh defensively (1.1 conceded per match).

Minnesota United FC has scored 13 goals in 12 games (20th in MLS), and FC Dallas has given up 10 in 12 (second in league).

FC Dallas' goal differential is +10, which is fourth in the league.

Minnesota United FC is 10th in the league in goal differential, at 0.

FC Dallas Key Players

Jesus Ferreira is FC Dallas' leading scorer this year, with nine goals in 12 games (first in league).

Ferreira has nine goals (on 1.8 shots per game) in 12 league appearances, tied for the team lead.

FC Dallas' leader in assists is Brandon Servania, who has three in 11 games (15th in league).

Minnesota United FC Key Players

FC Dallas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Seattle W 2-0 Home 5/14/2022 Los Angeles W 3-1 Away 5/18/2022 Vancouver L 2-1 Away 5/22/2022 Minnesota United FC - Home 5/28/2022 Orlando City SC - Away 6/18/2022 Vancouver - Home 6/25/2022 Austin FC - Away

Minnesota United FC Schedule