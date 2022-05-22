FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 18, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) passes the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Russell Teibert (31) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas and Minnesota United FC will meet in MLS action on Sunday, May 22. The game at Toyota Stadium starts at 7:00 PM ET on CBS. FC Dallas currently has 22 points, ranking third overall in the league. Minnesota United FC has 15 points, and is 16th overall.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Toyota Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Dallas and Minnesota United FC Stats

  • FC Dallas is seventh in MLS offensively (1.7 goals per match), and Minnesota United FC is seventh defensively (1.1 conceded per match).
  • Minnesota United FC has scored 13 goals in 12 games (20th in MLS), and FC Dallas has given up 10 in 12 (second in league).
  • FC Dallas' goal differential is +10, which is fourth in the league.
  • Minnesota United FC is 10th in the league in goal differential, at 0.

FC Dallas Key Players

  • Jesus Ferreira is FC Dallas' leading scorer this year, with nine goals in 12 games (first in league).
  • Ferreira has nine goals (on 1.8 shots per game) in 12 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
  • FC Dallas' leader in assists is Brandon Servania, who has three in 11 games (15th in league).

Minnesota United FC Key Players

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Seattle

W 2-0

Home

5/14/2022

Los Angeles

W 3-1

Away

5/18/2022

Vancouver

L 2-1

Away

5/22/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

5/28/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

6/18/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

6/25/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

Minnesota United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

FC Cincinnati

L 1-0

Home

5/15/2022

Seattle

L 3-1

Away

5/18/2022

Los Angeles

D 1-1

Home

5/22/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

5/28/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

6/18/2022

New England

-

Away

6/25/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
