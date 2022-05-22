FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Dallas and Minnesota United FC will meet in MLS action on Sunday, May 22. The game at Toyota Stadium starts at 7:00 PM ET on CBS. FC Dallas currently has 22 points, ranking third overall in the league. Minnesota United FC has 15 points, and is 16th overall.
How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC
- Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Toyota Stadium
FC Dallas and Minnesota United FC Stats
- FC Dallas is seventh in MLS offensively (1.7 goals per match), and Minnesota United FC is seventh defensively (1.1 conceded per match).
- Minnesota United FC has scored 13 goals in 12 games (20th in MLS), and FC Dallas has given up 10 in 12 (second in league).
- FC Dallas' goal differential is +10, which is fourth in the league.
- Minnesota United FC is 10th in the league in goal differential, at 0.
FC Dallas Key Players
- Jesus Ferreira is FC Dallas' leading scorer this year, with nine goals in 12 games (first in league).
- Ferreira has nine goals (on 1.8 shots per game) in 12 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
- FC Dallas' leader in assists is Brandon Servania, who has three in 11 games (15th in league).
Minnesota United FC Key Players
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Seattle
W 2-0
Home
5/14/2022
Los Angeles
W 3-1
Away
5/18/2022
Vancouver
L 2-1
Away
5/22/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
5/28/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
6/18/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
6/25/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
Minnesota United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
FC Cincinnati
L 1-0
Home
5/15/2022
Seattle
L 3-1
Away
5/18/2022
Los Angeles
D 1-1
Home
5/22/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
5/28/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
6/18/2022
New England
-
Away
6/25/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
