FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou (7) and FC Dallas forward Jader Rafael Obrian (8) fight for possession during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's slate in MLS will see Nashville SC meet up with FC Dallas. The game at Toyota Stadium begins at 8:30 PM ET. FC Dallas is currently 20th overall in the league in points, with one. Nashville SC is 11th, with four.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC

FC Dallas and Nashville SC Stats

  • FC Dallas averaged 1.4 goals per game last season (14th in MLS), and Nashville SC allowed 1.0 (third in league).
  • Nashville SC was fifth in MLS in goals scored last season (59), and FC Dallas was 23rd in goals conceded (56).
  • FC Dallas had a goal differential of -9 last season, 21st in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Nashville SC was first in the league last season, at +24.

FC Dallas Key Players

  • Ricardo Pepi was a top performer last season with 13 goals in 32 league games.
  • Jader Obrian had nine goals (in 34 league games).
  • Jesus Ferreira's assist tally reached seven assists last season.

Nashville SC Key Players

  • Hany Mukhtar had 19 goals in 34 games last season, second in the league.
  • C.J. Sapong contributed 12 goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 35 league appearances.
  • Mukhtar picked up 10 assists (on 53 chances created) last season.

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Toronto FC

D 1-1

Home

3/5/2022

New England

L 1-0

Away

3/12/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

3/19/2022

Portland

-

Home

4/2/2022

Chicago

-

Away

4/9/2022

Colorado

-

Home

Nashville SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Seattle

W 1-0

Away

3/5/2022

Minnesota United FC

D 1-1

Away

3/12/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

3/19/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

4/2/2022

Columbus

-

Away

4/9/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Nashville SC at FC Dallas

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
