FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's slate in MLS will see Nashville SC meet up with FC Dallas. The game at Toyota Stadium begins at 8:30 PM ET. FC Dallas is currently 20th overall in the league in points, with one. Nashville SC is 11th, with four.
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Toyota Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
FC Dallas and Nashville SC Stats
- FC Dallas averaged 1.4 goals per game last season (14th in MLS), and Nashville SC allowed 1.0 (third in league).
- Nashville SC was fifth in MLS in goals scored last season (59), and FC Dallas was 23rd in goals conceded (56).
- FC Dallas had a goal differential of -9 last season, 21st in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Nashville SC was first in the league last season, at +24.
FC Dallas Key Players
- Ricardo Pepi was a top performer last season with 13 goals in 32 league games.
- Jader Obrian had nine goals (in 34 league games).
- Jesus Ferreira's assist tally reached seven assists last season.
Nashville SC Key Players
- Hany Mukhtar had 19 goals in 34 games last season, second in the league.
- C.J. Sapong contributed 12 goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 35 league appearances.
- Mukhtar picked up 10 assists (on 53 chances created) last season.
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Toronto FC
D 1-1
Home
3/5/2022
New England
L 1-0
Away
3/12/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
3/19/2022
Portland
-
Home
4/2/2022
Chicago
-
Away
4/9/2022
Colorado
-
Home
Nashville SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Seattle
W 1-0
Away
3/5/2022
Minnesota United FC
D 1-1
Away
3/12/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
3/19/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
4/2/2022
Columbus
-
Away
4/9/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
