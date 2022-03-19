How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Dallas and Portland Timbers will meet at Toyota Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will get underway on March 19 at 8:30 PM ET, airing on CBS. FC Dallas currently has four points, ranking 16th overall in the league. Portland has five points, and is 14th overall.
How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Portland
- Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Toyota Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
FC Dallas and Portland Stats
- FC Dallas is 19th in MLS offensively (1.0 goal per game), and Portland is 10th defensively (1.0 conceded per game).
- Portland has scored four goals in 3 matches (13th in MLS), and FC Dallas has conceded two in 3 (third in league).
- FC Dallas has a goal differential of +1 for the season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Portland is 10th in the league, at +1.
FC Dallas Key Players
- FC Dallas is led by Jader Obrian, who has one goal (on two shots) in three league games.
- Alan Velasco also has one goal (in one league games).
- FC Dallas' leader in assists is Brandon Servania, who has one in three games (13th in league).
Portland Key Players
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Toronto FC
D 1-1
Home
3/5/2022
New England
L 1-0
Away
3/12/2022
Nashville SC
W 2-0
Home
3/19/2022
Portland
-
Home
4/2/2022
Chicago
-
Away
4/9/2022
Colorado
-
Home
4/16/2022
New York
-
Away
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
New England
D 2-2
Home
3/6/2022
LAFC
D 1-1
Away
3/12/2022
Austin FC
W 1-0
Home
3/19/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
3/27/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
4/3/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
4/9/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
