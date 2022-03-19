Mar 12, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Sean Davis (54) kicks the ball away from FC Dallas forward Jader Obrian (8) during the first half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas and Portland Timbers will meet at Toyota Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will get underway on March 19 at 8:30 PM ET, airing on CBS. FC Dallas currently has four points, ranking 16th overall in the league. Portland has five points, and is 14th overall.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Portland

Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas and Portland Stats

FC Dallas is 19th in MLS offensively (1.0 goal per game), and Portland is 10th defensively (1.0 conceded per game).

Portland has scored four goals in 3 matches (13th in MLS), and FC Dallas has conceded two in 3 (third in league).

FC Dallas has a goal differential of +1 for the season, which ranks 10th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Portland is 10th in the league, at +1.

FC Dallas Key Players

FC Dallas is led by Jader Obrian, who has one goal (on two shots) in three league games.

Alan Velasco also has one goal (in one league games).

FC Dallas' leader in assists is Brandon Servania, who has one in three games (13th in league).

Portland Key Players

FC Dallas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Toronto FC D 1-1 Home 3/5/2022 New England L 1-0 Away 3/12/2022 Nashville SC W 2-0 Home 3/19/2022 Portland - Home 4/2/2022 Chicago - Away 4/9/2022 Colorado - Home 4/16/2022 New York - Away

Portland Schedule