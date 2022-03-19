Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Sean Davis (54) kicks the ball away from FC Dallas forward Jader Obrian (8) during the first half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas and Portland Timbers will meet at Toyota Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will get underway on March 19 at 8:30 PM ET, airing on CBS. FC Dallas currently has four points, ranking 16th overall in the league. Portland has five points, and is 14th overall.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Portland

FC Dallas and Portland Stats

  • FC Dallas is 19th in MLS offensively (1.0 goal per game), and Portland is 10th defensively (1.0 conceded per game).
  • Portland has scored four goals in 3 matches (13th in MLS), and FC Dallas has conceded two in 3 (third in league).
  • FC Dallas has a goal differential of +1 for the season, which ranks 10th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Portland is 10th in the league, at +1.

FC Dallas Key Players

  • FC Dallas is led by Jader Obrian, who has one goal (on two shots) in three league games.
  • Alan Velasco also has one goal (in one league games).
  • FC Dallas' leader in assists is Brandon Servania, who has one in three games (13th in league).

Portland Key Players

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Toronto FC

D 1-1

Home

3/5/2022

New England

L 1-0

Away

3/12/2022

Nashville SC

W 2-0

Home

3/19/2022

Portland

-

Home

4/2/2022

Chicago

-

Away

4/9/2022

Colorado

-

Home

4/16/2022

New York

-

Away

Portland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

New England

D 2-2

Home

3/6/2022

LAFC

D 1-1

Away

3/12/2022

Austin FC

W 1-0

Home

3/19/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

3/27/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

4/3/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

4/9/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Portland Timbers at FC Dallas

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

