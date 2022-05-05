Apr 30, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) moves the ball against Sporting Kansas City during the first half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's slate in MLS will see Seattle Sounders FC meet up with FC Dallas. The game at Toyota Stadium begins at 8:30 PM ET. FC Dallas has 16 points, ranking seventh in the league. Seattle has seven points, and is 26th overall.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Seattle

Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas and Seattle Stats

FC Dallas is scoring 1.6 goals per match (eighth in MLS), and Seattle is giving up 1.6 per match (12th in league).

Seattle is 22nd in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per game), and FC Dallas is second defensively (0.8 allowed per match).

In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is fifth in the league, at +7.

In terms of goal differential, Seattle is 15th in the league, at -2.

FC Dallas Key Players

Jesus Ferreira is FC Dallas' leading scorer, with six goals (on 15 shots) in nine league games.

Alan Velasco has two goals in seven appearances, second-best on FC Dallas.

Brandon Servania has three assists in nine games -- No. 1 on FC Dallas, and fourth in the league.

FC Dallas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 New York D 0-0 Away 4/23/2022 Houston W 2-1 Home 4/30/2022 Sporting Kansas City D 2-2 Away 5/7/2022 Seattle - Home 5/14/2022 Los Angeles - Away 5/18/2022 Vancouver - Away 5/22/2022 Minnesota United FC - Home

