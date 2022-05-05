How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's slate in MLS will see Seattle Sounders FC meet up with FC Dallas. The game at Toyota Stadium begins at 8:30 PM ET. FC Dallas has 16 points, ranking seventh in the league. Seattle has seven points, and is 26th overall.
How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Seattle
- Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Toyota Stadium
FC Dallas and Seattle Stats
- FC Dallas is scoring 1.6 goals per match (eighth in MLS), and Seattle is giving up 1.6 per match (12th in league).
- Seattle is 22nd in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per game), and FC Dallas is second defensively (0.8 allowed per match).
- In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is fifth in the league, at +7.
- In terms of goal differential, Seattle is 15th in the league, at -2.
FC Dallas Key Players
- Jesus Ferreira is FC Dallas' leading scorer, with six goals (on 15 shots) in nine league games.
- Alan Velasco has two goals in seven appearances, second-best on FC Dallas.
- Brandon Servania has three assists in nine games -- No. 1 on FC Dallas, and fourth in the league.
Seattle Key Players
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
New York
D 0-0
Away
4/23/2022
Houston
W 2-1
Home
4/30/2022
Sporting Kansas City
D 2-2
Away
5/7/2022
Seattle
-
Home
5/14/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
5/18/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
5/22/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Minnesota United FC
W 2-1
Away
4/16/2022
Inter Miami CF
L 1-0
Home
4/23/2022
San Jose
L 4-3
Away
5/7/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
5/15/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
5/18/2022
Houston
-
Away
5/22/2022
Colorado
-
Away
How To Watch
May
7
2022
Seattle Sounders FC at FC Dallas
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:30
PM/EST
