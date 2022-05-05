Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) moves the ball against Sporting Kansas City during the first half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 30, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) moves the ball against Sporting Kansas City during the first half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's slate in MLS will see Seattle Sounders FC meet up with FC Dallas. The game at Toyota Stadium begins at 8:30 PM ET. FC Dallas has 16 points, ranking seventh in the league. Seattle has seven points, and is 26th overall.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Seattle

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Toyota Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Dallas and Seattle Stats

  • FC Dallas is scoring 1.6 goals per match (eighth in MLS), and Seattle is giving up 1.6 per match (12th in league).
  • Seattle is 22nd in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per game), and FC Dallas is second defensively (0.8 allowed per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is fifth in the league, at +7.
  • In terms of goal differential, Seattle is 15th in the league, at -2.

FC Dallas Key Players

  • Jesus Ferreira is FC Dallas' leading scorer, with six goals (on 15 shots) in nine league games.
  • Alan Velasco has two goals in seven appearances, second-best on FC Dallas.
  • Brandon Servania has three assists in nine games -- No. 1 on FC Dallas, and fourth in the league.

Seattle Key Players

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

New York

D 0-0

Away

4/23/2022

Houston

W 2-1

Home

4/30/2022

Sporting Kansas City

D 2-2

Away

5/7/2022

Seattle

-

Home

5/14/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

5/18/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

5/22/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Minnesota United FC

W 2-1

Away

4/16/2022

Inter Miami CF

L 1-0

Home

4/23/2022

San Jose

L 4-3

Away

5/7/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

5/15/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

5/18/2022

Houston

-

Away

5/22/2022

Colorado

-

Away

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Seattle Sounders FC at FC Dallas

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
Copa Libertadores

Fortaleza EC vs. CA River Plate Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
Soccer

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Arsenal FC vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Reims vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Angers SCO vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) celebrates with midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and midfielder Jose Cifuentes (11) and defender Mamadou Fall (5) after scoring during the second half against Minnesota United at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy