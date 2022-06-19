FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

May 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) dribbles the ball against Orlando City SC defender Kyle Smith (24) during the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Vancouver Whitecaps FC takes on FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, June 18. The two MLS teams will square off at 9:00 PM ET. FC Dallas has 25 points, ranking third in the league. Vancouver has 17 points, and is 21st overall.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Vancouver

Match Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas and Vancouver Stats

FC Dallas puts up 1.7 goals per match (seventh in MLS), and Vancouver allows 1.9 per match (26th in league).

Vancouver is 22nd in MLS in goals scored (16 in 15 games), and FC Dallas is third in goals allowed (13 in 14).

In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is third in the league, at +11.

Vancouver's goal differential (-12) is 27th in the league.

FC Dallas Key Players

Jesus Ferreira is FC Dallas' leading scorer, with nine goals (on 21 shots) in 14 league games.

Brandon Servania has three assists in 13 games -- No. 1 on FC Dallas, and 25th in the league.

FC Dallas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/18/2022 Vancouver L 2-1 Away 5/22/2022 Minnesota United FC L 2-1 Home 5/28/2022 Orlando City SC W 3-1 Away 6/18/2022 Vancouver - Home 6/25/2022 Austin FC - Away 6/29/2022 LAFC - Away 7/4/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home

Vancouver Schedule