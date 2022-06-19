FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) dribbles the ball against Orlando City SC defender Kyle Smith (24) during the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

May 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) dribbles the ball against Orlando City SC defender Kyle Smith (24) during the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Vancouver Whitecaps FC takes on FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, June 18. The two MLS teams will square off at 9:00 PM ET. FC Dallas has 25 points, ranking third in the league. Vancouver has 17 points, and is 21st overall.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Vancouver

  • Match Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Toyota Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Dallas and Vancouver Stats

  • FC Dallas puts up 1.7 goals per match (seventh in MLS), and Vancouver allows 1.9 per match (26th in league).
  • Vancouver is 22nd in MLS in goals scored (16 in 15 games), and FC Dallas is third in goals allowed (13 in 14).
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is third in the league, at +11.
  • Vancouver's goal differential (-12) is 27th in the league.

FC Dallas Key Players

  • Jesus Ferreira is FC Dallas' leading scorer, with nine goals (on 21 shots) in 14 league games.
  • Ferreira also has nine goals (in 14 league games).
  • Brandon Servania has three assists in 13 games -- No. 1 on FC Dallas, and 25th in the league.

Vancouver Key Players

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Vancouver

L 2-1

Away

5/22/2022

Minnesota United FC

L 2-1

Home

5/28/2022

Orlando City SC

W 3-1

Away

6/18/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

6/25/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

6/29/2022

LAFC

-

Away

7/4/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

Vancouver Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 1-0

Away

6/4/2022

Real Salt Lake

W 2-1

Home

6/14/2022

Seattle

L 4-0

Away

6/18/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

6/26/2022

New England

-

Home

7/2/2022

LAFC

-

Home

7/8/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at FC Dallas

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch LA Galaxy II at Sacramento Republic FC

By Christine Brown6 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) shoots the ball against the Nashville SC during the first half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates the two run home run of first baseman C.J. Cron (25) in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates the two run home run of first baseman C.J. Cron (25) in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) dribbles the ball against Orlando City SC defender Kyle Smith (24) during the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18544165 (1)
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Mariners

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
imago1001533790h
Boxing

How to Watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr.

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18453128
MLS

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Real Salt Lake

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
imago1012671698h
CFL Football

How to Watch Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Edmonton Elks

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy