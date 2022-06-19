FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Vancouver Whitecaps FC takes on FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, June 18. The two MLS teams will square off at 9:00 PM ET. FC Dallas has 25 points, ranking third in the league. Vancouver has 17 points, and is 21st overall.
How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Vancouver
- Match Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Toyota Stadium
FC Dallas and Vancouver Stats
- FC Dallas puts up 1.7 goals per match (seventh in MLS), and Vancouver allows 1.9 per match (26th in league).
- Vancouver is 22nd in MLS in goals scored (16 in 15 games), and FC Dallas is third in goals allowed (13 in 14).
- In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is third in the league, at +11.
- Vancouver's goal differential (-12) is 27th in the league.
FC Dallas Key Players
- Jesus Ferreira is FC Dallas' leading scorer, with nine goals (on 21 shots) in 14 league games.
- Brandon Servania has three assists in 13 games -- No. 1 on FC Dallas, and 25th in the league.
Vancouver Key Players
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/18/2022
Vancouver
L 2-1
Away
5/22/2022
Minnesota United FC
L 2-1
Home
5/28/2022
Orlando City SC
W 3-1
Away
6/18/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
6/25/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
6/29/2022
LAFC
-
Away
7/4/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
Vancouver Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 1-0
Away
6/4/2022
Real Salt Lake
W 2-1
Home
6/14/2022
Seattle
L 4-0
Away
6/18/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
6/26/2022
New England
-
Home
7/2/2022
LAFC
-
Home
7/8/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
