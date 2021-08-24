August 24, 2021
How to Watch FC Edmonton vs Valour FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Valour aims to stop their slide at home against playoff hopefuls FC Edmonton.
After being unseated from the top of the table, Valour FC has suffered through a rough stretch having been held winless in their last six matches. Now they return home for their first game in a month against FC Edmonton.

FCE enters six points shy of the final playoff spot, enduring a run that has only brought two wins in their last ten contests, scoring just ten goals since July 1st.

How to Watch:

Date: August 24, 2021

Time: 8:00pm ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

You can stream the meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

These two sides last squared off two weeks ago in Edmonton, resulting in a scoreless draw. Their first matchup of the season resulted in a 3-1 win for Edmonton, with goals posted by the teams leading scorer Easton Ongaro, Tobias Warschewski, and Amer Didic.

Valour was previously unbeaten and unscored upon through their first four home matches before suffering a 2-0 loss to Canadian Premier League-leading Pacific FC last Monday.

That loss marked the third consecutive game in which Valour has not netted a goal, and have only mustered two goals in their last six matches.

While goals have been thin of late for both squads, they are not without their playmakers. Edmonton has two of the top three assist men in the league where Warschewski and Fraser Aird have both contributed three assists each, and Valour goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois has posted six shutouts in 11 appearances. 

