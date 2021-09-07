How to Watch FC Edmonton vs Valour FC

FC Edmonton looks to snap a seven-game winless streak as Valour FC clings to the final playoff spot in the Canadian Premier League.

FC Valour will look to stay in playoff position when they host FC Edmonton on Tuesday, but the visitors come into the match desperate to snap their seven-game winless streak.

Tuesday marks the fourth meeting of the season between the clubs. The season series is tied 1-1-1.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 7, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Valour FC have lost their last two matches, but both losses came against teams above the fourth-place Valour in the standings.

FC Edmonton's Easton Ongaro, tied for fourth in the CPL in goals, scored in a 3-2 loss against league-leading Pacific FC on Saturday. He also scored the first goal in his team's 3-1 win against Valour FC on July 31.

Valour FC features a three-pronged scoring attack from forwards Austin Ricci and William Akio and midfielder Moses Dyer. The trio have combined to score 11 goals this season, including five in their last three wins.

A victory for Valour FC in Tuesday's match will move them into a tie for their winningest season in club history.

