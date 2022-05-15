Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Famalicao vs. SC Braga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Primeira Liga action on Sunday will include SC Braga playing FC Famalicao. The two clubs will kick things off at 1:00 PM ET from Estadio Municipal de Famalicao, broadcast on GolTV. SC Braga has 65 points, and is fourth in the league table. FC Famalicao has 36 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch FC Famalicao vs. SC Braga

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: GolTV
  • Stadium: Estadio Municipal de Famalicao
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Famalicao and SC Braga Stats

  • SC Braga is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fourth in the Primeira Liga), and FC Famalicao is conceding 1.5 per game (11th in league).
  • FC Famalicao is scoring 1.3 goals per match (seventh in the Primeira Liga), and SC Braga is giving up 0.8 per game (third in league).
  • SC Braga is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +22.
  • FC Famalicao has a goal differential of -7 on the season, which ranks eighth in the league.

SC Braga Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/25/2022

FC Porto

W 1-0

Home

4/30/2022

Belenenses Lisbon

W 1-0

Away

5/8/2022

FC Arouca

W 1-0

Home

5/15/2022

FC Famalicao

-

Away

FC Famalicao Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Benfica

D 0-0

Away

4/29/2022

Estoril Praia

W 3-1

Home

5/9/2022

Belenenses Lisbon

W 3-2

Away

5/15/2022

SC Braga

-

Home

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Famalicão vs. Braga

TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
