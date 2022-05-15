Primeira Liga action on Sunday will include SC Braga playing FC Famalicao. The two clubs will kick things off at 1:00 PM ET from Estadio Municipal de Famalicao, broadcast on GolTV. SC Braga has 65 points, and is fourth in the league table. FC Famalicao has 36 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch FC Famalicao vs. SC Braga

FC Famalicao and SC Braga Stats

SC Braga is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fourth in the Primeira Liga), and FC Famalicao is conceding 1.5 per game (11th in league).

FC Famalicao is scoring 1.3 goals per match (seventh in the Primeira Liga), and SC Braga is giving up 0.8 per game (third in league).

SC Braga is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +22.

FC Famalicao has a goal differential of -7 on the season, which ranks eighth in the league.

SC Braga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/25/2022 FC Porto W 1-0 Home 4/30/2022 Belenenses Lisbon W 1-0 Away 5/8/2022 FC Arouca W 1-0 Home 5/15/2022 FC Famalicao - Away

FC Famalicao Schedule