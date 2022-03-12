FC Groningen and NEC Nijmegen will meet in NED 1 play on Saturday, March 12. The game at Hitachi Capital Mobility Stadium gets underway at 12:45 PM ET on . FC Groningen has 30 points, and is 10th in the league table. NEC Nijmegen has 31 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch FC Groningen vs. NEC Nijmegen

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV:

Stadium: Hitachi Capital Mobility Stadium

FC Groningen and NEC Nijmegen Stats

FC Groningen scores 1.1 goals per game (10th in NED 1), and NEC Nijmegen allows 1.6 per match (12th in league).

NEC Nijmegen is ninth in NED 1 offensively (1.2 goals per game), and FC Groningen is seventh defensively (1.3 allowed per match).

FC Groningen has a goal differential of -5 for the season, which ranks seventh in the league.

In terms of goal differential, NEC Nijmegen is 10th in the league, at -9.

FC Groningen Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 PEC Zwolle D 1-1 Away 2/26/2022 Willem II Tilburg W 1-0 Home 3/5/2022 Feyenoord Rotterdam D 1-1 Away 3/12/2022 NEC Nijmegen - Home 3/20/2022 FC Utrecht - Away 4/2/2022 Ajax - Home 4/10/2022 SC Heerenveen - Away

NEC Nijmegen Schedule