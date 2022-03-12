How to Watch FC Groningen vs. NEC Nijmegen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Groningen and NEC Nijmegen will meet in NED 1 play on Saturday, March 12. The game at Hitachi Capital Mobility Stadium gets underway at 12:45 PM ET on . FC Groningen has 30 points, and is 10th in the league table. NEC Nijmegen has 31 points, and is in ninth place.
How to Watch FC Groningen vs. NEC Nijmegen
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Hitachi Capital Mobility Stadium
FC Groningen and NEC Nijmegen Stats
- FC Groningen scores 1.1 goals per game (10th in NED 1), and NEC Nijmegen allows 1.6 per match (12th in league).
- NEC Nijmegen is ninth in NED 1 offensively (1.2 goals per game), and FC Groningen is seventh defensively (1.3 allowed per match).
- FC Groningen has a goal differential of -5 for the season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, NEC Nijmegen is 10th in the league, at -9.
FC Groningen Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
PEC Zwolle
D 1-1
Away
2/26/2022
Willem II Tilburg
W 1-0
Home
3/5/2022
Feyenoord Rotterdam
D 1-1
Away
3/12/2022
NEC Nijmegen
-
Home
3/20/2022
FC Utrecht
-
Away
4/2/2022
Ajax
-
Home
4/10/2022
SC Heerenveen
-
Away
NEC Nijmegen Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
RKC Waalwijk
D 1-1
Home
2/27/2022
Vitesse Arnhem
L 4-1
Away
3/6/2022
AZ Alkmaar
L 3-1
Home
3/12/2022
FC Groningen
-
Away
3/19/2022
Sparta Rotterdam
-
Home
4/3/2022
SC Cambuur
-
Away
4/9/2022
FC Twente Enschede
-
Home
