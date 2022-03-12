FC Juarez vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Friday's slate in Liga MX will see FC Juarez play host to Atlas FC. The game at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez starts at 10:00 PM ET. With 12 points, Atlas FC is seventh in the league. FC Juarez has eight points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Atlas FC

  • Match Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Juarez and Atlas FC Stats

  • Atlas FC has scored seven goals in 8 games (17th in Liga MX), and FC Juarez has given up 10 in 8 (seventh in league).
  • FC Juarez puts up 0.9 goals per match (17th in Liga MX), and Atlas FC concedes 0.8 per game (first in league).
  • Atlas FC's goal differential (+1) is eighth in the league.
  • FC Juarez has a goal differential of -3 for the season, which is 12th in the league.

Atlas FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Pumas UNAM

D 0-0

Home

2/25/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

L 2-0

Away

3/2/2022

CF Pachuca

L 1-0

Home

3/11/2022

FC Juarez

-

Away

3/20/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Home

4/2/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Away

4/7/2022

Necaxa

-

Home

FC Juarez Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Tigres UANL

L 3-2

Home

3/1/2022

Puebla FC

D 1-1

Away

3/4/2022

Club Leon

L 1-0

Home

3/11/2022

Atlas FC

-

Home

3/15/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Away

3/18/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Away

4/2/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Juárez vs. Atlas

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17863461
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Canucks

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skates with the puck as Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) defends in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Juho Lammikko (91) celebrates his goal with defenseman Luke Schenn (2) and defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch IHSA Class 4A Tournament, Third Place Game: Barrington vs Bolingbrook

By Steve Benko2 minutes ago
hockey fans
WHL Hockey

How to Watch Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (45) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
USATSI_17869420
College Basketball

How to Watch the ACC Semifinal Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy