FC Juarez vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Friday's slate in Liga MX will see FC Juarez play host to Atlas FC. The game at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez starts at 10:00 PM ET. With 12 points, Atlas FC is seventh in the league. FC Juarez has eight points, and is in 13th place.
- Match Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez
- Live Stream on fuboTV
FC Juarez and Atlas FC Stats
- Atlas FC has scored seven goals in 8 games (17th in Liga MX), and FC Juarez has given up 10 in 8 (seventh in league).
- FC Juarez puts up 0.9 goals per match (17th in Liga MX), and Atlas FC concedes 0.8 per game (first in league).
- Atlas FC's goal differential (+1) is eighth in the league.
- FC Juarez has a goal differential of -3 for the season, which is 12th in the league.
Atlas FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Pumas UNAM
D 0-0
Home
2/25/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
L 2-0
Away
3/2/2022
CF Pachuca
L 1-0
Home
3/11/2022
FC Juarez
-
Away
3/20/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Home
4/2/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Away
4/7/2022
Necaxa
-
Home
FC Juarez Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Tigres UANL
L 3-2
Home
3/1/2022
Puebla FC
D 1-1
Away
3/4/2022
Club Leon
L 1-0
Home
3/11/2022
Atlas FC
-
Home
3/15/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Away
3/18/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Away
4/2/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
