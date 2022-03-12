FC Juarez vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Friday's slate in Liga MX will see FC Juarez play host to Atlas FC. The game at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez starts at 10:00 PM ET. With 12 points, Atlas FC is seventh in the league. FC Juarez has eight points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Atlas FC

Match Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez

Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez

FC Juarez and Atlas FC Stats

Atlas FC has scored seven goals in 8 games (17th in Liga MX), and FC Juarez has given up 10 in 8 (seventh in league).

FC Juarez puts up 0.9 goals per match (17th in Liga MX), and Atlas FC concedes 0.8 per game (first in league).

Atlas FC's goal differential (+1) is eighth in the league.

FC Juarez has a goal differential of -3 for the season, which is 12th in the league.

Atlas FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Pumas UNAM D 0-0 Home 2/25/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente L 2-0 Away 3/2/2022 CF Pachuca L 1-0 Home 3/11/2022 FC Juarez - Away 3/20/2022 Guadalajara Chivas - Home 4/2/2022 Cruz Azul - Away 4/7/2022 Necaxa - Home

FC Juarez Schedule