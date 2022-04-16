FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Juarez matches up with CF Pachuca at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Friday at 10:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action broadcast on TUDN. CF Pachuca is currently first in the league, with 29 points. FC Juarez is 18th, with eight.
How to Watch FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca
- Match Day: Friday, April 15, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez
FC Juarez and CF Pachuca Stats
- CF Pachuca is second in Liga MX offensively (1.8 goals per match), and FC Juarez is 15th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).
- FC Juarez puts up 0.6 goals per match (18th in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca gives up 0.9 per game (first in league).
- In terms of goal differential, CF Pachuca is first in the league, at +12.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Juarez is 18th in the league, at -12.
CF Pachuca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Club Santos Laguna
L 3-1
Away
4/7/2022
Tigres UANL
W 2-1
Home
4/11/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
D 0-0
Home
4/15/2022
FC Juarez
-
Away
4/19/2022
Puebla FC
-
Home
4/23/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Home
5/1/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Away
FC Juarez Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
L 1-0
Away
4/2/2022
Pumas UNAM
L 1-0
Home
4/9/2022
CF America
L 3-0
Away
4/15/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Home
4/19/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Away
4/22/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Home
4/30/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Away
