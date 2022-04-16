FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Juarez matches up with CF Pachuca at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Friday at 10:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action broadcast on TUDN. CF Pachuca is currently first in the league, with 29 points. FC Juarez is 18th, with eight.

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca

  • Match Day: Friday, April 15, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Juarez and CF Pachuca Stats

  • CF Pachuca is second in Liga MX offensively (1.8 goals per match), and FC Juarez is 15th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).
  • FC Juarez puts up 0.6 goals per match (18th in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca gives up 0.9 per game (first in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, CF Pachuca is first in the league, at +12.
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Juarez is 18th in the league, at -12.

CF Pachuca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Club Santos Laguna

L 3-1

Away

4/7/2022

Tigres UANL

W 2-1

Home

4/11/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

D 0-0

Home

4/15/2022

FC Juarez

-

Away

4/19/2022

Puebla FC

-

Home

4/23/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Home

5/1/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Away

FC Juarez Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

L 1-0

Away

4/2/2022

Pumas UNAM

L 1-0

Home

4/9/2022

CF America

L 3-0

Away

4/15/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Home

4/19/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Away

4/22/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Home

4/30/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Away

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Juárez vs. Pachuca

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) doubles in two runs in the fifth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) doubles in two runs in the fifth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_10116924
College Softball

How to Watch UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_6485446 (1)
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

How to Watch Team Blue vs. Team Gold

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_16299984
College Baseball

How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Bellator McKee
Bellator MMA

How to Watch Bellator 277: McKee vs. Pitbull 2

By Iolanda Neto1 hour ago
NLL Lacrosse
NLL Lacrosse

How to Watch Panther City at San Diego

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
imago0047858288h
Liga MX

How to Watch Juárez vs. Pachuca

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy