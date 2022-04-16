FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

FC Juarez matches up with CF Pachuca at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Friday at 10:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action broadcast on TUDN. CF Pachuca is currently first in the league, with 29 points. FC Juarez is 18th, with eight.

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. CF Pachuca

Match Day: Friday, April 15, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez

FC Juarez and CF Pachuca Stats

CF Pachuca is second in Liga MX offensively (1.8 goals per match), and FC Juarez is 15th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).

FC Juarez puts up 0.6 goals per match (18th in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca gives up 0.9 per game (first in league).

In terms of goal differential, CF Pachuca is first in the league, at +12.

In terms of goal differential, FC Juarez is 18th in the league, at -12.

CF Pachuca Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/3/2022 Club Santos Laguna L 3-1 Away 4/7/2022 Tigres UANL W 2-1 Home 4/11/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente D 0-0 Home 4/15/2022 FC Juarez - Away 4/19/2022 Puebla FC - Home 4/23/2022 CF Monterrey - Home 5/1/2022 Pumas UNAM - Away

FC Juarez Schedule