How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Juarez plays Pumas UNAM at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Saturday at 11:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action airing on Univision. With 12 points, Pumas UNAM is currently 12th in the league. FC Juarez has eight points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Pumas UNAM

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: Univision
  • Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

FC Juarez and Pumas UNAM Stats

  • Pumas UNAM has scored 16 goals in 11 matches (sixth in Liga MX), and FC Juarez has given up 16 in 11 (14th in league).
  • FC Juarez is scoring 0.7 goals per match (18th in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM is conceding 1.3 per match (seventh in league).
  • Pumas UNAM's goal differential is +2, which is seventh in the league.
  • FC Juarez's goal differential (-8) is 16th in the league.

Pumas UNAM Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Cruz Azul

L 2-1

Away

3/19/2022

Necaxa

L 3-1

Home

3/26/2022

Mazatlan FC

D 1-1

Home

4/2/2022

FC Juarez

-

Away

4/8/2022

Puebla FC

-

Away

4/17/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Home

4/20/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Away

FC Juarez Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Atlas FC

L 2-1

Home

3/15/2022

CF Monterrey

L 3-0

Away

3/20/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

L 1-0

Away

4/2/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

4/9/2022

CF America

-

Away

4/15/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Home

4/19/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Away

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Juárez vs. Pumas UNAM

TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
