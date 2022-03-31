FC Juarez plays Pumas UNAM at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Saturday at 11:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action airing on Univision. With 12 points, Pumas UNAM is currently 12th in the league. FC Juarez has eight points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Pumas UNAM

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Match Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Univision

Univision Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez

Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Juarez and Pumas UNAM Stats

Pumas UNAM has scored 16 goals in 11 matches (sixth in Liga MX), and FC Juarez has given up 16 in 11 (14th in league).

FC Juarez is scoring 0.7 goals per match (18th in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM is conceding 1.3 per match (seventh in league).

Pumas UNAM's goal differential is +2, which is seventh in the league.

FC Juarez's goal differential (-8) is 16th in the league.

Pumas UNAM Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/12/2022 Cruz Azul L 2-1 Away 3/19/2022 Necaxa L 3-1 Home 3/26/2022 Mazatlan FC D 1-1 Home 4/2/2022 FC Juarez - Away 4/8/2022 Puebla FC - Away 4/17/2022 CF Monterrey - Home 4/20/2022 Atletico San Luis - Away

FC Juarez Schedule