How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Juarez plays Pumas UNAM at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Saturday at 11:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action airing on Univision. With 12 points, Pumas UNAM is currently 12th in the league. FC Juarez has eight points, and is in 18th place.
FC Juarez and Pumas UNAM Stats
- Pumas UNAM has scored 16 goals in 11 matches (sixth in Liga MX), and FC Juarez has given up 16 in 11 (14th in league).
- FC Juarez is scoring 0.7 goals per match (18th in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM is conceding 1.3 per match (seventh in league).
- Pumas UNAM's goal differential is +2, which is seventh in the league.
- FC Juarez's goal differential (-8) is 16th in the league.
Pumas UNAM Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Cruz Azul
L 2-1
Away
3/19/2022
Necaxa
L 3-1
Home
3/26/2022
Mazatlan FC
D 1-1
Home
4/2/2022
FC Juarez
-
Away
4/8/2022
Puebla FC
-
Away
4/17/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Home
4/20/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Away
FC Juarez Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
Atlas FC
L 2-1
Home
3/15/2022
CF Monterrey
L 3-0
Away
3/20/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
L 1-0
Away
4/2/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
4/9/2022
CF America
-
Away
4/15/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Home
4/19/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Away
