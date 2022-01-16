FC Lorient vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

FC Lorient and Angers SCO will meet at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The game will get underway on January 16 at 9:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. FC Lorient is currently 18th in the league, with 16 points. Angers is 12th, with 25.

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Angers

Match Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir

Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir

FC Lorient and Angers Stats

FC Lorient is scoring 0.8 goals per game (20th in Ligue 1), and Angers is conceding 1.4 per game (11th in league).

Angers is 11th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (26 in 19 matches), and FC Lorient is 15th in goals conceded (31 in 19).

In terms of goal differential, FC Lorient is 18th in the league, at -16.

Angers' goal differential (-1) is 13th in the league.

FC Lorient Key Players

Armand Lauriente has four goals in 16 games -- tops on FC Lorient, and 38th in the league.

Thomas Monconduit is FC Lorient's second-leading scorer, with three goals in 17 league games.

FC Lorient's leader in assists is Terem Moffi, who has three in 19 games (20th in league).

Angers Key Players

Angers is led by Sofiane Boufal, with five goals (on 27 shots) in 18 league games.

Thomas Mangani is Angers' No. 2 scorer with four goals (on nine shots, 0.5 per game) in 18 league appearances.

Boufal is Angers' assist leader, with three in 18 league appearances.

FC Lorient Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 FC Nantes L 1-0 Home 12/12/2021 FC Metz L 4-1 Away 12/22/2021 PSG D 1-1 Home 1/16/2022 Angers - Home 1/19/2022 Lille - Away 1/23/2022 FC Nantes - Away 2/6/2022 RC Lens - Home

Angers Schedule