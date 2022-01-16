FC Lorient vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Lorient and Angers SCO will meet at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The game will get underway on January 16 at 9:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. FC Lorient is currently 18th in the league, with 16 points. Angers is 12th, with 25.

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Angers

  • Match Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Lorient and Angers Stats

  • FC Lorient is scoring 0.8 goals per game (20th in Ligue 1), and Angers is conceding 1.4 per game (11th in league).
  • Angers is 11th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (26 in 19 matches), and FC Lorient is 15th in goals conceded (31 in 19).
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Lorient is 18th in the league, at -16.
  • Angers' goal differential (-1) is 13th in the league.

FC Lorient Key Players

  • Armand Lauriente has four goals in 16 games -- tops on FC Lorient, and 38th in the league.
  • Thomas Monconduit is FC Lorient's second-leading scorer, with three goals in 17 league games.
  • FC Lorient's leader in assists is Terem Moffi, who has three in 19 games (20th in league).

Angers Key Players

  • Angers is led by Sofiane Boufal, with five goals (on 27 shots) in 18 league games.
  • Thomas Mangani is Angers' No. 2 scorer with four goals (on nine shots, 0.5 per game) in 18 league appearances.
  • Boufal is Angers' assist leader, with three in 18 league appearances.

FC Lorient Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/5/2021

FC Nantes

L 1-0

Home

12/12/2021

FC Metz

L 4-1

Away

12/22/2021

PSG

D 1-1

Home

1/16/2022

Angers

-

Home

1/19/2022

Lille

-

Away

1/23/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

2/6/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

Angers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/5/2021

Stade Reims

W 2-1

Away

12/12/2021

Clermont Foot 63

L 1-0

Home

12/22/2021

Montpellier HSC

L 4-1

Away

1/16/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

1/23/2022

Troyes

-

Home

1/26/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

2/4/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

How To Watch

January
16
2022

FC Lorient vs. Angers

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

