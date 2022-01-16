FC Lorient vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Lorient and Angers SCO will meet at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The game will get underway on January 16 at 9:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. FC Lorient is currently 18th in the league, with 16 points. Angers is 12th, with 25.
- Match Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir
FC Lorient and Angers Stats
- FC Lorient is scoring 0.8 goals per game (20th in Ligue 1), and Angers is conceding 1.4 per game (11th in league).
- Angers is 11th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (26 in 19 matches), and FC Lorient is 15th in goals conceded (31 in 19).
- In terms of goal differential, FC Lorient is 18th in the league, at -16.
- Angers' goal differential (-1) is 13th in the league.
FC Lorient Key Players
- Armand Lauriente has four goals in 16 games -- tops on FC Lorient, and 38th in the league.
- Thomas Monconduit is FC Lorient's second-leading scorer, with three goals in 17 league games.
- FC Lorient's leader in assists is Terem Moffi, who has three in 19 games (20th in league).
Angers Key Players
- Angers is led by Sofiane Boufal, with five goals (on 27 shots) in 18 league games.
- Thomas Mangani is Angers' No. 2 scorer with four goals (on nine shots, 0.5 per game) in 18 league appearances.
- Boufal is Angers' assist leader, with three in 18 league appearances.
FC Lorient Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
FC Nantes
L 1-0
Home
12/12/2021
FC Metz
L 4-1
Away
12/22/2021
PSG
D 1-1
Home
1/16/2022
Angers
-
Home
1/19/2022
Lille
-
Away
1/23/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
2/6/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
Angers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Stade Reims
W 2-1
Away
12/12/2021
Clermont Foot 63
L 1-0
Home
12/22/2021
Montpellier HSC
L 4-1
Away
1/16/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
1/23/2022
Troyes
-
Home
1/26/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
2/4/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
